Imagine a sports world without ESPN. Impossible, right?

Now, imagine an online sports betting world without ESPN. That's exactly what the online sportsbook world will be saying in a couple of years once the ESPN Bet App has the opportunity to establish itself.

The ESPN Bet app could launch in Fall of 2023. Given PENN Entertainment's previous work with the Barstool Sportsbook app, the company will look to rebrand and improve upon the existing app. Beyond that, however, nothing has been officially announced, including which new user offers and bonuses could become available in a number of states.

ESPN Bet App: Everything to Know Before Launch This Fall

Today's sports betting world finds itself where yesterday's sports broadcasting world did pre-1979... without the Worldwide Leader in Sports. Yet, tomorrow's legal sports gambling world could end up being much more fortunate.

This particular space of the internet dives into just how monumental this news is as it relates to the normalization of online sports betting, while also laying out much of the pertinent details relating to the next powerhouse sportsbook, ESPN Bet.

ESPN Bet App Details ESPN Bet Promo Code Offer Coming in Fall 2023 ESPN Bet Promo Code Coming in Fall 2023 Minimum Deposit TBD Minimum Betting Age 21 Sportsbook Platforms iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser Mobile App Listed As TBD Mobile App Seller TBD Mobile Betting States AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV Retail-Only Betting States TBD

ESPN Bet Sportsbook App to Launch in Fall 2023

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, a dual press release rocked the online sportsbook world just as the workday petered out.

ESPN had finally entered the online sports betting industry.

Per ESPN's press release, the ESPN Bet App intends to launch in the Fall of 2023 in conjunction with a stunning new agreement with PENN Entertainment. Expect ESPN Bet to be available on the iOS Apple App Store and Android Google Play.

"ESPN today announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook for fans in the United States," the press release reads. "PENN Entertainment will rebrand its current sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET, effective this Fall in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website, and mobile website."

The cost for PENN Entertainment to rebrand its sportsbook with ESPN red and white colors is a cool $2 billion.

"PENN has agreed to make $1.5 billion in cash payments to ESPN paid over the initial ten-year term and grant ESPN approximately $5001 million of warrants to purchase approximately 31.8 million PENN common shares that will vest ratably over 10 years, in exchange for media, marketing services, brand and other rights provided by ESPN," per the PENN Entertainment announcement.

Although the new agreement and industry-shaking news mean a lot of things, the transition is sort of easy to explain: PENN Entertainment has pivoted from its old agreement with Barstool Sports to the Worldwide Leader in Sports. So, what was Barstool Sportsbook will now become ESPN Bet.

Think about it sort of like how Aaron Rodgers' transition to the New York Jets is working. With Nathaniel Hackett serving as the Jets' offensive coordinator, Rodgers heads east while not having to worry about learning a brand-new offense.

Consider the PENN Entertainment sports betting licenses as Hackett. Instead of starting fresh, once the rebrand is ready to roll, ESPN Bet can go live in the states where Barstool Sportsbook currently operates.

ESPN Bet to Initially Launch in 16 States

All things considered, PENN pivoting from Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN Bet should be a seamless transition.

The following is a list of the 16 states where the ESPN Bet Mobile App should be available upon its launch:

Arizona Colorado Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Louisiana Maryland Massachusetts Michigan New Jersey Ohio Pennsylvania Tennessee Virginia West Virginia

Better yet, PENN Entertainment is also in a position to launch the ESPN Bet Mobile App in Kentucky. Once Kentucky Online Sports Betting goes live in September, ESPN Bet could join the fray after launching in other states.

The likes of FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook, DraftKings Kentucky, BetMGM Kentucky, and others are surely preparing for the stiff competition at this very moment.

ESPN Bet Promo Code: Sportsbook Bonus Coming Soon

This opportunity for ESPN and PENN is so salivating not just in the sense that 16 states are ready to accept the ESPN Bet App immediately, but also because launch time happens in the thick of the NFL season.

Therefore, the ESPN Bet Promo Code has an opportunity to compete with the likes of the best FanDuel NFL Promo Code, Caesars NFL Promo Code, DraftKings NFL Promo Code and others.

While we don't yet know what the best ESPN Bet Promo Code will bet, expect the new powerhouse sportsbook to bring the heat upon launch, competing with FanDuel Sportsbook's $1,000 No-Sweat First Bet and whatever DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer.

ESPN Bet Cements Online Sports Betting Mainstream Status

One wonders how Pete Rose would have navigated baseball with today's wide-open feeling on sports betting. It's truly remarkable to think about, really.

On Aug. 24, 1989, Pete Rose was suspended from baseball indefinitely for gambling on his own team, the Cincinnati Reds. The news hit sports fandom so hard that the topic and subsequent argument rages on to this very day.

How would the Rose situation go down in August 2023?

While it's true that each of the major professional sports leagues have to do everything they can to protect the integrity of the game, it seems to be a bit of a free-for-all in the sports betting revenue department.

With rules still firmly entrenched, banning players from betting on the wrong games and in certain locations, these leagues are graciously accepting sports betting revenue via partnership.

In that mold, the casual may argue that online sports betting is and has hit the mainstream for quite some time now.

After all, PASPA, the federal law that prohibited online sports betting, was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2018. We've had five years to acclimate ourselves to the new climate.

But only somebody who thinks in a black-and-white way would think sports betting has fully ingrained itself in the mainstream. There's so much more room to grow, and it takes an ESPN-type of sports company to prove that point.

Even three years ago, it would have been eyebrow-raising to think ESPN would jump into the sportsbook game. Yet, here we are. Imagine reading about Pete Rose's suspension only to quickly turn on the TV to see a DraftKings Sportsbook ad, official partner of the NFL.

It's a wonderfully bonkers sports betting world, and ESPN Bet's existence not only proves that, but it'll change the landscape in a way that's tough to anticipate.

Previously, PENN Entertainment partnered with Barstool Sports. Admittedly, it did not work out.

PENN actually sold the company back to founder Dave Portnoy for $0 while understanding just how monstrous of an opportunity ESPN Bet is. Meanwhile, Portnoy admitted how he underestimated life in a regulated industry such as legal online sports betting.

The shift from Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN Bet Sportsbook couldn't contrast more than Randy Johnson's fireball pitted against Tim Wakefield's wobbler.

Expect an impressive infusion of ESPN Sportsbook elements into everything ESPN touches, which includes a myriad of sports broadcasts.

ESPN Properties and Broadcasts

Remember, 80% of ESPN is owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company). So, the eventual sportsbook's overall reach resembles a total that's tough to compute.

The list of broadcasts and affiliations (agreements) ESPN/ABC boast speaks for itself:

NFL

Monday Night Football



ManningCast



Super Bowl (Rotation)



NFL Playoffs (Wild Card)

NBA

Regular Season



NBA Playoffs (with Turner Broadcasting)



NBA Finals

MLB

Regular Season



Sunday Night Baseball



MLB Postseason

NHL

Regular Season



Stanley Cup Playoffs

College Football

Regular Season



College Football Playoff



CFP National Championship Game

College Basketball

Regular Season

How the ESPN Bet App is showcased via Disney or any of the other ABC-owned properties will be extremely interesting to watch.

Shutting the Door on Online Sports Betting Naysayers

Yes, it's undeniable at this point that online sports betting is in the mainstream and has been for quite some time. When the powerhouse leagues like the NFL and NBA jump with two feet, it becomes more than a casual thought at that point.

However, the advent of the ESPN Bet App slams the door on the small percentage of thinkers who still held out hope that legal online sports betting would somehow, some way fall on its face.

The power of ESPN (and ABC), in conjunction with the current agreements via the NFL, NBA and others, alongside the mighty DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook, who both continue to dominate the competition, firmly closes the door on the idea that online sports betting law could somehow reverse course.

No, sports betting these days cannot dream of resembling your father's version. And, interestingly enough, post-Aug. 8, 2023's version of online sports betting cannot match the already-secure version that came before it.

ESPN is that powerful, and there's no reason to believe the ESPN Bet App fails to compete at the very top.