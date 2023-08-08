ESPN, PENN Entertainment announce ESPN BET in industry-shaking news

One thing is certainly for sure: When Barstool does anything, it certainly makes waves. Except, in this industry-shaking case, Barstool's omission from the press release is potentially what matters most.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, as worker bees diligently moved through the process of polishing off another day, ESPN announced that it reached a new agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET this Fall.

BREAKING: ESPN has entered an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN Bet — its own branded sportsbook.



It's set to debut this fall.

"ESPN today announced an agreement with PENN Entertainment to launch ESPN BET, a branded sportsbook for fans in the United States," the press release reads. "PENN Entertainment will rebrand its current sportsbook and relaunch as ESPN BET, effective this Fall in the 16 legalized betting states where PENN Entertainment is licensed. The rebrand includes the mobile app, website, and mobile website."

Naturally, the story does not end there.

Although the power of ESPN's resources adds a new monster into the continually growing online sports betting world, the company PENN Entertainment left behind serves as the third wheel in this story.

Perhaps nobody can sum it up better than the man whose mouth represents the horse, himself.

Barstool is back

"Barstool is back," Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted after the news hit the wire.

Confirming that he did, indeed, buy Barstool back from PENN Entertainment, Portnoy's sportsbook endeavors are suddenly an up-in-the-air proposition.

Emergency Press Conference - I Bought Back Barstool Sports

"Penn Entertainment and Barstool Sports have gone their separate ways," is how Portnoy began his most recent emergency press conference video.

On Feb. 20, 2020, PENN Entertainment bought 36 percent of Barstool with an eye on branding its online sports betting business in the Barstool mold. In the end, it didn't work due to the difficulties of operating in a "regulated environment," as mentioned by Portnoy.

On the other side of the pillow, the much cooler side (R.I.P. Stuart Scott), is the excitement that comes with an ESPN-branded sportsbook. From the jump, ESPN BET and PENN will have the ability to launch the new sports betting app in the 18 states where Barstool Sportsbook was previously operating: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

One of the next states to join the official ranks of the "live and legal" is Kentucky, where, interestingly enough, Barstool Sportsbook was firmly entrenched as an approved sportsbook. Now, it appears as though ESPN BET has its chance to get in the Kentucky action relatively soon, ready to compete with the likes of FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook.

Even more enticing is the fact that the operator's goals are to launch as soon as possible, which means hitting heavy in the thick of the 2023 NFL season.

As far as the financials are concerned, PENN's release of the news mentions that "ESPN will receive $1.5 billion over the first 10 years of the deal." ESPN will additionally get "approximately $500 million of warrants to purchase approximately 31.8 million PENN common shares that will vest ratably over 10 years, in exchange for media, marketing services, brand and other rights provided by ESPN."

Throughout it all, however, is the dedication ESPN painstakingly mentions to its current group of fans, the same mindset on delivering tremendous sports coverage on a daily basis.

"Our primary focus is always to serve sports fans and we know they want both betting content and the ability to place bets with less friction from within our products," said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN. "The strategy here is simple: to give fans what they've been requesting and expecting from ESPN. PENN Entertainment is the perfect partner to build an unmatched user experience for sports betting with ESPN BET."

Only now, the ESPN fan is afforded another opportunity, one that could award them big bucks in the ever-increasing online cashier department of legal online sports betting.