Anti-Masker's Video Stunt Backfiring Viewed 1 Million Times

A video apparently showing an anti-masker being "schooled" as he attempts to confront a park ranger who is wearing a face covering has gone viral online.

The footage was filmed by a man who approaches the worker and aggressively questions him about why he is wearing a "chin diaper" before mocking him for being "afraid of Covid." The ranger politely shuts down the intrusion by explaining he's working with power tools and is simply protecting his lungs from metal dust and debris.

The clip, which was widely mocked online and viewed more than a million times on Twitter, comes amid increasing tensions between the hard right anti-vaccination and anti-mask campaigners and those who support preventative measures to protect the U.S. from COVID, which has so far killed more than 1 million Americans, according to Statista.

An account called Patriot Takes, which says it consists of "dedicated researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism and other threats to democracy," shared the footage on Twitter on Sunday.

Anti-masker attempts to harass park ranger for wearing a mask, but then finds out he's protecting his lungs from metal debris.

It begins with a man approaching a ranger and asking: "Why are you wearing that chin diaper outside? It's a beautiful day. You're wearing a chin diaper? Why? You scared of Covid? You scared of Covid?" The man replies he's not scared and gestures to his tools adding: "I'm working here." But the man asks again, "What's up with the mask?" The ranger replies: "Because I'm grinding the metal."

His confused interrogator says: "What does that have... oh. Ok." The ranger then adds: "Keep it out of my face." He appears to be referring to the metal shards, but some viewers joked his final comment could equally have been applied to the man wielding a camera in front of him as he tried to work.

The footage sparked amusement online as viewers took to social media to mock the encounter. One wrote: "Why'd this idiot even post the interaction? Just makes himself look even more stupid." While another added: "What a dope. So much for being for 'freedom'. They don't quite understand it works both ways."

It remains unclear when or where the incident took place, and Patriot Takes didn't identify who was behind the apparent anti-mask stunt that appeared to spectacularly backfire on the instigator.

A storefront sign asks shoppers to wear masks in Los Angeles, California, to help prevent the spread of COVID back in February 2022. A failed confrontation went viral when an anti-masker attempted to question a park ranger over his face covering. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Some have suggested it was the work of known anti-masker Ethan Schmidt, and comedian Gabe Sanchez told his 66,000 followers: "Right-wing anti-LGBTQ extremist Ethan Schmidt filmed this, got owned by the park ranger, and thought 'yeah I should still post this' lol [laughing out loud]."

The same clip had been posted by a Twitter account with a handle including the phrase "Ethan Schmidt fan," which links to a Telegram account that had also posted the video and shared similar videos featuring Schmidt. The Telegram account, which includes Schmidt's name in the handle, took umbrage at some of the Tweets.

The account began by quoting one of the tweets, which read: "Why would anyone be stupid enough to post themselves getting schooled after a poor attempt to humiliate someone? This Schmidt person is showing himself to be even dumber than we already knew he was."

But the Telegram poster replied: "How was i 'Schooled' in that video? asking a mask Tard why he had a chin diaper on outside is a genuine question I have, and a human behavior that I'm trying to better understand, I laugh at myself. I laugh at my own videos at how dumb some of them are, I think some of them are so dumb that they are funny.

"I post 99% of the vids I take, regardless of my personal ego optics, which is why I'm often so viral, I don't care about how people view me, based on one video I'm still getting across the messages I want Haters also love to highlight the so called 'Ethan Schmidt getting owned' videos but they don't ever show my hundreds W's. Bc that would make me look good. I'm still more Aesthetic and better looking than 99% of The population. I have a very strong gene line, And I'm among the smartest in the world. the people saying I'm getting 'owned' are all ugly vaxed democrats, with very very poor genetics Ethan Schmidt wins on all fronts."

It's not the first time Schmidt has hit the headlines. The self-proclaimed leader of "the Anti-Masker's Club" was widely criticized in June 2021 when he shared footage of himself harassing masked women inside a wig store, ignoring their pleas to leave if he refused to wear a face covering. "Do you really not care about cancer patients so much, sir?" one woman says, explaining that many of the store's customers are vulnerable patients who need wigs due to chemotherapy.

Schmidt, who is thought to be based in Arizona, has also targeted events held in support of LGBT+ rights and protested against Black History Month.

Newsweek was unable to reach Schmidt for comment.