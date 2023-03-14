'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars Afterparty Look

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer is facing criticism on social media over the "tacky" choice of ensemble she wore to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The New Jersey native, 24, was among a host of stars who made their way to the star-studded soirée held in celebration of Hollywood's Academy Awards on Sunday.

And Schafer commanded attention as she arrived at Beverly Hills' Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in an eye-catching all-white ensemble that was composed of a single feather worn as a bra.

The skimpy top, from Ann Demeulemeeeter by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, was attached to her body with a sleek strap, while her nipples were covered with tape. Schafer paired her top with a white low-rise skirt and donned matching platform heels.

Video footage of Schafer posing for photographers as she arrived at the hot-ticket event was shared on Instagram by E! News.

"How to Make a Show-Stopping Entrance 101. #Euphoria's Hunter Schafer at the #VanityFair #Oscars Party," read an accompanying caption.

The post was met with a flood of critical comments from Instagram users, one of whom wrote: "This is so tacky."

"Nope, is it the Playboy party or the Oscars?" another said. "Seems like the first one. I mean she has a great body but no, it is just not it. Who would even call this an outfit?"

Another detractor commented: "Is that a mask around her chest?"

"I am all for women wearing what they want.. but this is just a grab at publicity which actually sets women back.. disappointed," stated another.

"I wish there was a dress code to prevent this kind of thing," said one Instagram user, while another said: "Just go naked at that point. That is not fashion and is not appropriate for anything related to the Oscars."

Amid the deluge of negative comments were a number of supportive posts, with one fan writing: "Am I the only one who loves it?! Lol."

"Hunter is living her best life, confident and comfortable in her skin FINALLY," said another. "All the people throwing shade, if it's not for you just move on."

"So many negative comments!!!!! I love @hunterschafer," wrote another. "You all need to worry about yourselves and leave your nasty comments for people you actually know."

One fan declared that it was their "favorite look from this Oscars," while another enthused: "You got the body. Flaunt it honey!!!!"

Schafer has built a sizable fanbase in the years since she made her acting debut as Jules in acclaimed HBO show Euphoria. Before that, she had already made waves as a fashion model and LGBT rights activist.

Born in 1999 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Schafer has modeled for numerous famous fashion houses including Dior, Tommy Hilfiger and Vera Wang. As a transgender woman, she's also prominently advocated for LGBT causes, including protesting the notorious "bathroom bill" in North Carolina that required people to use restrooms that corresponded to the gender on their birth certificate.

Her high-profile activism saw her listed in 2017 on Teen Vogue's "21 under 21" list, and she interviewed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for the magazine.

Back in 2021, Schafer spoke to Harper's Bazaar about her move into modeling and acting, as well as her plans for the future.

"I want to have longevity as an artist, whatever form that comes in," she told the publication. "The one thing I have faith in is the evolution of how I make art. It's something that is growing in me all the time. But there's no plan.

"I'm not attached to one career. I want to do everything. I'm really lucky that I have space and resources to just ... try new s*** and see if it sticks."