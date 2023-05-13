Eurovision Overshadowed by Zelensky Drama, Travel Chaos Ahead of Final

The U.K. will host the final of the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time since 1998 on Saturday but the event risks being overshadowed by controversy surrounding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as transport strikes.

Ukraine won the international singing competition last year and generally, the winning country hosts the following year's event but due to the ongoing war with Russia, the Eurovision is being held in Liverpool, U.K.

There has already been a row ahead of Saturday's final after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the event, denied Zelensky permission to make an address during the contest.

In a statement on Thursday, the EBU said Eurovision "is an international entertainment show, and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the Contest is the non-political nature of the event.

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the Contest," the statement went on, saying that Zelensky's request was "made with laudable intentions" but "regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event."

Political statements have long been discouraged at Eurovision but the decision to refuse Zelensky's request garnered criticism nonetheless.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "disappointed" by the decision, while Kalush Orchestra - the Ukrainian act that won last year's contest - suggested Zelensky wanted to thank the British for their role in organizing the event.

"Actually we think that President Zelensky would have wanted to thank all the British people for doing this and, as we can see, Britain took this very responsibly, the U.K.," bandmember Tymofii Muzychuk told PA.

"And so actually I think it would have been nice for him to talk," Muzychuk said.

The contest attracts tens of millions of viewers each year, with last year's contest drawing 161 million TV viewers over three live events - two semi-finals and the grand final. The grand final also recorded 7.6 million unique viewers on YouTube.

Separately, transport strikes are expected to affect those traveling to Liverpool for the event as members of the RMT union take strike action amid a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. Another union, ASLEF, also went on strike on Friday.

The RMT strike will affect 14 train companies and both unions have denied that the strikes have been intentionally planned to coincide with the Eurovision grand final.

The train company that operates around the city of Liverpool, Merseyrail, is not affected by the strikes but the U.K.'s National Rail has warned that: "Most (not all) of the other train operating companies that go to and from Liverpool will only have a very limited service during parts of the day due to strike action."

Newsweek has reached out to the EBU via email for comment.

While the controversy surrounding Zelensky's request and travel disruption may put a dampener on tonight's events, the acts performing will still be hoping to bring a victory back to their respective countries.

Sweden appears to be the odds-on favorite, with Irish bookmakers Paddy Power offering odds of 4/9 on a Swedish victory. Finland is also in with a shout at odds of 11/4, while Ukraine could potentially win two years in a row, though Paddy Power is offering odds of 9/1 on another Ukrainian win.

The U.K. last hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in Birmingham in 1998, having won the previous year. Last year, Sam Ryder placed second for the country, making it the obvious choice to host the event given the situation in Ukraine.

However, the U.K. is not favored to win on home soil on Saturday. Paddy Power is offering odds of 75/1 on a British victory.