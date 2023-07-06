Everyone Can Relate to Dog That Doesn't Want To Walk in the Heat: 'Same'

One dog's reaction to going out in 90 F heat has been branded seriously relatable.

Pluto the 4-year-old Brussels Griffon has over 92,000 followers on TikTok, where his owner Jonathon Reis shares all of his adventures.

In a video shared on July 4, Pluto was particularly unimpressed by the idea of taking a walk in the New York heat.

"He often reacts like this when he'd rather stay inside and sleep. especially on a hot or rainy day," Reis told Newsweek.

Pluto the dog, looking less than impressed when his owner suggested going out for a walk during the current heatwave in New York City. @plutogriffon/TikTok

In the video, Pluto made himself as small as possible on the couch, curled up and looking decidedly like he does not want to take a walk.

Soaring temperatures in the last week in New York saw the 2023 heat record being broken when Central Park temperatures hit 92 F.

Temperatures in the city are expected to drop to more tolerable levels over the next week as a cold front moves in from the west.

As the warm weather continues, veterinarians have warned pet owners to be wary before taking their dogs out for a walk.

Last year Dr. Sarah Cortright shared a video to TikTok with top tips for checking that it isn't too warm for your pet outdoors.

She told Newsweek that some of the most common reasons she treats animals in the summer include heat stroke, flea and tick infestations, and burns from the hot ground.

Pet owners should avoid taking dogs outside in the hottest part of the day, and should never leave animals outside in a small space or unattended when it is warm.

Some pet owners even invest in booties that can protect paw pads from burning on hot sidewalks.

A good time to walk dogs in summer months is during the late morning and early afternoon, or later in the evening when the sun isn't as strong.

Owners should also pay attention to heat warnings and advice in their local area and be particularly conscious of pavement temperatures which should be tested with the back of your hand before letting your dog walk.

In the comments, people were quick to share their thoughts and many said that they completely understood Pluto's perspective.

"This was LITERALLY me today," said one viewer, while another TikToker wrote: "My spirit animal."

"Same little dude," agreed another commenter.

"I physically and emotionally relate," wrote another TikToker.

Reis explained that he loves to see his follower's comments on Pluto's adventures: "I often share videos of him on TikTok and love when his videos go viral. The comments are usually the best part."

