Everything We Know About Florida Shooting Spree Suspect Keith Melvin Moses

A man arrested in a Florida shooting spree in which a 9-year-old girl and TV journalist were killed has been identified as Keith Melvin Moses.

The suspect, 19, was apprehended after gunfire erupted in Pine Hills, which began in the morning, continuing through the afternoon. Moses was charged with murder in the morning slaying and is expected to face further charges in the second and third shootings, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

The sheriff said a woman in her 20s was found dead at a residence Wednesday morning and two staffers from Orlando's Spectrum 13 News were shot, one fatally, while covering the crime scene in the afternoon.

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter were also shot in a nearby home. The child was killed and the mother remains in critical condition. The other journalist shot during the day remains hospitalized and under evaluation, Mina said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mina said, "[Moses] is formally being charged with the murder from this morning and we expect additional charges for the shootings of the four people this afternoon. At 19, he has a lengthy criminal history."

Mina went on to describe Moses' record, which includes:

Gun charges

Aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon

Burglary

Grand theft charges

Mina said he doesn't know how long Moses has lived in the area.

Mina was asked if the "suspect" had returned to the scene of the morning crime, where the two news journalists were later shot.

"The suspect isn't saying much right now," Mina said. "It is unclear if he knew they were news media or not. We're still trying to work all that out. It's unclear exactly why they were targeted, so we're going to look into that."

The sheriff added it's "hard to determine" if the suspect targeted the news media personnel who were positioned outside the home of the morning's murder. He did say, however, that Moses had a connection to the first slaying.

"(Moses) was an acquaintance of the woman this morning, but as far as we know, had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother and the 9-year-old," Mina said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted a photo of Moses in custody on Wednesday night, saying, "This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted her thoughts Wednesday night upon hearing the news.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team."

Jean-Pierre later added, "Our hearts are also with the other shooting victims today, their families, and the entire community. Too many lives are being ripped apart by gun violence."

