World

Ex-NATO Commander Urges U.S. to Negotiate With Taliban

By
World NATO James Stavridis Global politics Taliban

A former NATO supreme allied commander for Europe has voiced support for the U.S. entering negotiations with the Taliban, despite how "distasteful" the talks might seem to some.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that representatives from Afghanistan and the U.S. had met in Qatar for a two-day round of negotiations, the first since the Taliban's return to power. The talks involved the discussion of "confidence-building measures," according to Al Jazeera. These included "the lifting of sanctions and travel bans as well as the return of Afghan central bank assets held abroad," as well as human rights issues and combating the narcotics trade.

Founded as an Islamic fundamentalist group, the Taliban has controlled Afghanistan's government since U.S. forces exited the country in August 2021. Despite its initial promises to embrace modern forms of governance, the extremist group's time in power has been marked by a consistent curtailing of rights for women and girls, including banning them from holding most jobs, receiving education and traveling without male guardians, among other activities.

Ex-NATO Chief Urges US Negotiate Taliban 01
Armed Taliban fighters parade atop humvee vehicles as they celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, near the former US embassy in Kabul on August 31, 2022 Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty

In the wake of the news, James Stavridis, who served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 40 years and was a NATO allied commander from 2009 to 2013, took to Twitter to voice his support for the negotiations, despite a lack of progress on such matters as women's rights and getting Afghans who supported U.S. efforts out of the country.

"As distasteful [as] the Taliban are, U.S. is smart to negotiate," Stavridis tweeted. "Hopefully we can help the situation of women & girls there. Also important to continue to work to get remaining Afghans who supported US efforts out safely. To do both those things we must engage."

Ex-NATO Chief Urges US Negotiate Taliban 02
James Stavridis, NATO's former supreme allied commander Europe, moderates a panel talk at the 2018 Munich Security Conference on February 16, 2018. He voiced support this week for new U.S. negotiations with Afghanistan's Taliban. Sebastian Widmann/Getty

The State Department also confirmed the talks with the Taliban in a statement and noted its willingness to engage in continued negotiations about economic stability and the state of women's rights in Afghanistan.

Newsweek reached out to the State Department via email for further comment.

Since the Taliban took control in 2021, no nation has formally recognized the group as Afghanistan's government. Numerous nations, including Muslim-majority countries like Turkey and Saudi Arabia, have condemned the Taliban for their restrictions on women's rights and imposed severe economic sanctions against them.

The Taliban's time in power has also been marked by widespread food insecurity in Afghanistan. Around 23 million residents, nearly half of the population, have received aid from the United Nations' World Food Program.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC