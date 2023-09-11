Ex-NFL CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested at Airport, Promises Legal Action

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Jones, 39, was charged with misdemeanor alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats, according to reports citing an official at Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

Jones was removed from a United Airlines flight heading to Newark, New Jersey, and taken to the jail.

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

After he was released, Jones confirmed the arrest while denying intoxication and terroristic threats in a video by WKRC reporter Adam Clements.

"Y'all talking about 6:30 in the morning," Jones said in the video. "Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man?"

Note: Jones uses language that some may find offensive in the video below.

BREAKING: Adam PacMan Jones issues statement after being released from Jail.@Local12 pic.twitter.com/ZLHnqbInp5 — Adam Clements (@AClementsWKRC) September 11, 2023

Jones told WKRC that he was heading to New Jersey for Monday Night Football's opening game. The former All-Pro cornerback and return specialist said the disagreement started because he requested a move to another seat since the phone charger at his seat wasn't functioning. He said United representatives told him that they'd have to turn the plane around.

After leaving the airport, Jones posted videos to X, formerly Twitter, further describing the incident, noting that he bought two seats next to each other on the plane.

"The argument was the plug didn't work," Jones says. "So I was like 'Excuse me sir, can you move me to another f***ing seat? Because I bought both of these seats and the seat with the plug don't work.'"

According to Jones, the employee said that in order for him to change seats, the plane would need to return to the gate.

"Guess what? Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate, because my plug didn't work, I get arrested."

He continued to protest his arrest on X, promising legal action.

Jones has a history of legal trouble. In 2018, he was involved in a physical altercation at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta that was caught on security footage. He missed the 2007 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after several arrests.

A sixth-round selection in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, Jones played for two seasons before his 2007 suspension. He played with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017 with 68 starts, earning All-Pro honors in 2014 and a 2015 Pro Bowl nod.

Jones finished his playing career in the 2018 campaign with a total of 17 interceptions, 97 pass break-ups and 509 tackles over 12 seasons.