Ex-NFL CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones Arrested at Airport, Promises Legal Action

By
Trending Sports Reporter

Former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday morning at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Jones, 39, was charged with misdemeanor alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats, according to reports citing an official at Boone County Jail in Kentucky.

Jones was removed from a United Airlines flight heading to Newark, New Jersey, and taken to the jail.

Adam Jones
Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

After he was released, Jones confirmed the arrest while denying intoxication and terroristic threats in a video by WKRC reporter Adam Clements.

"Y'all talking about 6:30 in the morning," Jones said in the video. "Who in the hell is drunk at 6:30 in the morning, man?"

Note: Jones uses language that some may find offensive in the video below.

Jones told WKRC that he was heading to New Jersey for Monday Night Football's opening game. The former All-Pro cornerback and return specialist said the disagreement started because he requested a move to another seat since the phone charger at his seat wasn't functioning. He said United representatives told him that they'd have to turn the plane around.

After leaving the airport, Jones posted videos to X, formerly Twitter, further describing the incident, noting that he bought two seats next to each other on the plane.

"The argument was the plug didn't work," Jones says. "So I was like 'Excuse me sir, can you move me to another f***ing seat? Because I bought both of these seats and the seat with the plug don't work.'"

According to Jones, the employee said that in order for him to change seats, the plane would need to return to the gate.

"Guess what? Since I wanted to go all the way back to the gate, because my plug didn't work, I get arrested."

He continued to protest his arrest on X, promising legal action.

Jones has a history of legal trouble. In 2018, he was involved in a physical altercation at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta that was caught on security footage. He missed the 2007 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after several arrests.

A sixth-round selection in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, Jones played for two seasons before his 2007 suspension. He played with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010 to 2017 with 68 starts, earning All-Pro honors in 2014 and a 2015 Pro Bowl nod.

Jones finished his playing career in the 2018 campaign with a total of 17 interceptions, 97 pass break-ups and 509 tackles over 12 seasons.

About the writer


Nubyjas Wilborn is Newsweek reporter based in Auburn, Alabama. Wilborn joined Newsweek in 2023 after winning the 2022 National Sports Media Association Award in Alabama for his coverage of the Auburn athletic department. He is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University. You can get in touch with Nubyjas Wilborn by emailing at n.wilborn@newsweek.com.

Languages: English

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC