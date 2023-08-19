Ex-Trump Aide Predicts Who May Flip on Former President

Donald Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham predicted on Saturday who may flip on him after he and 18 of his allies were indicted earlier this week in Georgia in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe regarding alleged election interference attempts.

A Fulton County grand jury issued the indictment, which contains a total of 41 charges, on Monday following Willis' two-and-a-half year investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to thwart the 2020 election results in Georgia, a state he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden.

The probe initially focused on Trump's telephone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom he allegedly asked to find enough votes to tilt the election in his favor. The investigation was later expanded to include alleged efforts to submit a false slate of pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case, saying Willis has targeted him for political purposes.

Grisham, who has become increasingly critical of her former boss in recent years, said who she believes may eventually flip on the former president during an appearance on MSNBC Saturday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, on August 8. Trump's former press secretary Stephanie Grisham predicted on Saturday who may flip on him after he and 18 allies were indicted earlier this week in Georgia in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe regarding alleged election interference attempts. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

She suggested that Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was one of the 18 allies indicted by the grand jury, may be the one who could end up cooperating with Georgia prosecutors and that Trump's team is still concerned about this possibility.

"I know him quite well, and I know him to do what is best for Mark, so I could see him flipping for sure," Grisham said.

The indictment accused Meadows of racketeering and solicitation of oath by public officer. Meadows is being accused of texting the following to a Georgia official: "Is there a way to speed up Fulton county signature verification in order to have results before Jan 6 if the [T]rump campaign assist financially."

Newsweek reached out to Meadows for comment via the Conservative Partnership Institute, of which he is a senior partner.

Beyond Meadows, Grisham said she believes some of the less prominent individuals in the case may also flip on Trump.

"I think some of the lower level people, especially in Georgia, they will probably flip. They probably don't have the means, the resources to pay for the attorneys that this is going to take. So I think people should be maybe worried about that in Trump world," she said.

Grisham also weighed in on whether she believes the former president wants cameras in the courtroom during the trial.

"I do. I imagine his ego can't understand right now that he might look bad. He knows by and large his base will just say, 'They're lying. They're lying. They're lying,'" she said. "And he would take great pride and happiness of having his arms crossed and glaring at the counsel, etc. I think he always wants cameras around."