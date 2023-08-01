Ex-Trump Attorney Calls Caitlyn Jenner 'Pawn' in Downfall of Civilization

Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis called Caitlyn Jenner a "pawn" in the downfall of "Western civilization" over her criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' LGBTQ+ messaging.

Jenner, a former Olympian who is transgender and also known for her role on the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, took to Twitter Monday night to call out DeSantis' messaging on LGBTQ+ rights. DeSantis' embrace of culture war issues propelled him to national prominence, allowing him to build support among many social conservatives ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. But some Republicans have been critical of his emphasis on these issues, including his staunch opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, arguing it could be divisive to more moderate Republicans needed to win a general election.

"Desantis is campaigning on bathrooms?! Still defends his weird anti-lgbt ad," Jenner tweeted, referring to a DeSantis campaign video highlighting his record opposing LGBTQ+ rights in Florida.

"My dad stormed the beaches of Normandy and survived. I became the worlds greatest athlete in our bicentennial and was the first person in the world to put up our flag. Why? Because I love America. Meanwhile, Ron paints me as a deviant in society. Go home @GovRonDeSantis," Jenner wrote in another tweet.

Caitlyn Jenner (L) shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022, in New York, New York. Jenner criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his focus on LGBTQ+ rights, prompting ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to call her a "pawn" in the downfall of civilization. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty

Her critiques of the DeSantis campaign drew a response from Ellis, who previously represented Trump's 2020 presidential campaign but has voiced support for DeSantis' socially conservative policy positions.

"Do you realize you're proliferating cultural Marxism? You're literally a pawn in helping tear down Western Civilization. Ron DeSantis is fighting the right battles," she tweeted in response to Jenner.

When reached by Newsweek, a Jenner spokesperson did not comment on Ellis' remarks but called out DeSantis' emphasis on "divisive" social issues.

"The DeSantis campaign is not ready for primetime—even with their so-called 'reboot.' He is losing to Joe Biden in many polls and Donald Trump is beating not just DeSantis, but Biden in many critical states. Donald Trump will be elected in 2024 and focuses on the key issues that matter to Americans, while Desantis focuses on his divisive stances on culture war issues. He should go back to Florida, and do his job," the statement reads.

Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 but has aligned with the Republican Party on many issues. She has advocated for the GOP to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, but has also spoken out against what she calls the "rainbow mafia" and expressed support for limits on transgender women participating in women's sports.

She has previously spoken out against DeSantis' social conservatism, tweeting in July that DeSantis' controversial campaign ad—which was widely condemned by the LGBTQ+ community, including the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of gay conservatives—hit a "new low."

Jenner unsuccessfully ran for California governor during the 2021 recall election against Governor Gavin Newsom. Ultimately, Newsom easily beat back the recall effort, with 62 percent of Californians voting to keep him in office. Jenner placed 13th in the race to replace Newsom, winning only one percent of the vote.