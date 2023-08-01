News

Ex-Trump Attorney Calls Caitlyn Jenner 'Pawn' in Downfall of Civilization

By
News U.S. Politics Caitlyn Jenner Ron DeSantis Republicans

Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis called Caitlyn Jenner a "pawn" in the downfall of "Western civilization" over her criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' LGBTQ+ messaging.

Jenner, a former Olympian who is transgender and also known for her role on the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, took to Twitter Monday night to call out DeSantis' messaging on LGBTQ+ rights. DeSantis' embrace of culture war issues propelled him to national prominence, allowing him to build support among many social conservatives ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. But some Republicans have been critical of his emphasis on these issues, including his staunch opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, arguing it could be divisive to more moderate Republicans needed to win a general election.

"Desantis is campaigning on bathrooms?! Still defends his weird anti-lgbt ad," Jenner tweeted, referring to a DeSantis campaign video highlighting his record opposing LGBTQ+ rights in Florida.

"My dad stormed the beaches of Normandy and survived. I became the worlds greatest athlete in our bicentennial and was the first person in the world to put up our flag. Why? Because I love America. Meanwhile, Ron paints me as a deviant in society. Go home @GovRonDeSantis," Jenner wrote in another tweet.

Ex-Trump Attorney Calls Caitlyn Jenner 'Pawn'
Caitlyn Jenner (L) shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during the welcome party for the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Gotham Hall on July 27, 2022, in New York, New York. Jenner criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his focus on LGBTQ+ rights, prompting ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to call her a "pawn" in the downfall of civilization. Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/Getty

Her critiques of the DeSantis campaign drew a response from Ellis, who previously represented Trump's 2020 presidential campaign but has voiced support for DeSantis' socially conservative policy positions.

"Do you realize you're proliferating cultural Marxism? You're literally a pawn in helping tear down Western Civilization. Ron DeSantis is fighting the right battles," she tweeted in response to Jenner.

When reached by Newsweek, a Jenner spokesperson did not comment on Ellis' remarks but called out DeSantis' emphasis on "divisive" social issues.

"The DeSantis campaign is not ready for primetime—even with their so-called 'reboot.' He is losing to Joe Biden in many polls and Donald Trump is beating not just DeSantis, but Biden in many critical states. Donald Trump will be elected in 2024 and focuses on the key issues that matter to Americans, while Desantis focuses on his divisive stances on culture war issues. He should go back to Florida, and do his job," the statement reads.

Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 but has aligned with the Republican Party on many issues. She has advocated for the GOP to be more inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community, but has also spoken out against what she calls the "rainbow mafia" and expressed support for limits on transgender women participating in women's sports.

She has previously spoken out against DeSantis' social conservatism, tweeting in July that DeSantis' controversial campaign ad—which was widely condemned by the LGBTQ+ community, including the Log Cabin Republicans, an organization of gay conservatives—hit a "new low."

Jenner unsuccessfully ran for California governor during the 2021 recall election against Governor Gavin Newsom. Ultimately, Newsom easily beat back the recall effort, with 62 percent of Californians voting to keep him in office. Jenner placed 13th in the race to replace Newsom, winning only one percent of the vote.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC