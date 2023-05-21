Ex-Trump Lawyers Signaling Bad News for Former President: Kirschner

Donald Trump's lawyers are sending a troubling signal to the former president, said former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Trump, who is again seeking the presidency in the 2024 election, has faced a number of legal woes in recent months. He is facing several investigations related to his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election, a federal probe into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence and was recently indicted in a Manhattan case surrounding an alleged 2016 hush money payment.

Amid these ongoing cases, several of Trump's former attorneys have either spoken out against him or left his legal team, which Kirshner predicted does not bode well for the former president during an episode of his Justice Matters podcast on Saturday. Kirschner is a former federal prosecutor who now works as a legal analyst, frequently offering critical analysis about the former president.

"So many of Trump's attorneys, current and former, are all sending the same signal," Kirschner said. "That signal—indictments are coming."

Yet another lawyer quits team Trump, while a former Trump White House lawyer says evidence "will lead to a conviction and prison” for Donald Trump. #JusticeMatters https://t.co/V8PCBI9Imy — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 20, 2023

He pointed to several recent examples of Trump's attorneys distancing themselves from him.

One former Trump attorney Tim Parlatore recently left the legal team, though he cited infighting among the other lawyers and disagreements with one of Trump's close advisers. Meanwhile, in March, Trump attorney Evan Corcoran testified before a grand jury in the classified documents probe that was launched by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Trump's former Attorney General William Barr, who has become critical of the ex-president over his denial of the 2020 presidential election results, told CBS News' Catherine Herridge on Thursday that Trump may be "very exposed" in the classified documents case.

"It's very clear that he had no business having those documents," Barr said. "He was given a long time to send them back and he was—they were subpoenaed. And if there's any games being played there, he's going to be very exposed."

Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said recent actions taken by Trump's former lawyers signal troubling news for the former president. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In addition, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb recently predicted that Trump will go to jail and that he's continually "lying" about the law.

Kirschner said he believes these recent events indicate that things are "beginning to snowball in the direction of accountability" for the former president.

"Lawyer after lawyer after lawyer after lawyer in act or in deed is sending the signal," he added. "Trump is getting indicted. And that, my friends, is a damn good thing."

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Trump's team has dismissed Kirschner's analysis, calling him "a notorious trafficker of wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis" in a previous statement to Newsweek. The former president has maintained his innocence in each case against him, accusing prosecutors of engaging in politically-motivated witch hunts.