Ex-Trump Official Rips His GOP Debate Decision: 'Miscalculation'

By
Kayleigh McEnany, who served as White House Press Secretary from 2020 to 2021 under Donald Trump, criticized the former president's decision not to take part in an upcoming GOP debate as a "miscalculation."

In a post to his official Truth Social account on Thursday, Trump stated that he would not be participating in the first televised debate of the 2024 GOP presidential primary, which is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday. He cited various factors for the decision, including his dominant poll numbers compared to the rest of the field and the fact that Ronald Reagan did not take part in multi-candidate debates early on in the Republican primary for the 1980 election cycle.

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES?" the post read. "As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak to reporters during a press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 21, 2020, in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Appearing on Fox News Monday, McEnany called Trump's decision to skip the debate a "miscalculation," as it would allow the other candidates a chance to stand out and attack him without a response.

"The takeaway from that is this is a huge political miscalculation," McEnany said. "You give others the opportunity to shine. You give others two hours to throw lobs at you. I know former President Trump can dance across the debate stage, can defend himself. But you're not there to do it himself, you're counting on maybe others."

McEnany added that the decision could also pose a "strategic risk" for later on in the campaign, as it might set a precedent allowing President Joe Biden to decline any debates with Trump later on during the general election in 2024.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's office via email for comment.

According to database FiveThirtyEight's national average poll tracker, Trump leads the field of Republican presidential hopefuls with 53.8 percent support, far ahead of his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has only 15 percent support. Others in the field, like businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump's own former Vice President Mike Pence, have received mostly single-digit support in polls.

Speaking to Newsweek previously, Kevin Wagner, a professor of political science at Florida Atlantic University, said that one of the only things that might be able to dent Trump's popularity with the GOP base is a televised trial for one of his various criminal indictments.

"The use of cameras in the courthouse may allow people to have a more unfiltered view of the allegations and proof which may ultimately produce a different response," Wagner wrote.

