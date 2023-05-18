Woman Praised for Filming Exact Moment Her Dog Got Jealous—'Ready To Fight'

A pet owner is showcasing her unique way of getting her dog to do as she's told—and it's genius.

In the funny footage shared to TikTok, Mads (@itsmads444) explained that her dog Koa won't come downstairs. That is, until she pretended to talk to another canine.

"She had been in my room sleeping for about six hours, it was time to go outside and potty before bed," Mads, from Oklahoma, told Newsweek.

"She was clearly not agreeable to that plan, which happens often. She makes her own schedule."

Rescue pup Koa pictured coming down the stairs has a jealous streak. @itsmads444

In the clip, Mads pointed the camera at an empty staircase and began speaking in a "baby voice" to a make-believe puppy. She said "hi" to the imaginary dog, before telling them they are "so cute" and to "come here."

Realizing a potential rival was nearby, Koa—a Great Pyrenees and blue heeler mix—came dashing down the stairs with a disgruntled look on her face, tail swooshing wildly.

"You d******," Mads laughed as the jealous pooch trotted over to her.

"She flew down the stairs ready to fight whoever I was talking to like that," she wrote alongside the post, which has received over 1 million views in just three days.

Koa is very possessive of Mads. @itsmads444

As man's best friend for thousands of years, we know that dogs are emotionally intelligent creatures. Studies have shown that dogs can understand our feelings, with even their facial structure evolving to better communicate with humans.

But how do dogs experience emotions? And do they get jealous like we do?

Most dog owners will already know the answer is "yes," but according to PetMD, the science is split on whether it's an inherent or learned trait—just like humans. Although certain situations can spark jealous behavior in dogs, such as a new pet, a baby or moving house.

Mads said that "Koa definitely prefers to be an only child." The musician adopted the 6-year-old from Norman Animal Welfare in Norman, Oklahoma, in 2017, and from day one, the pup wanted to be the center of attention.

Mads rescued Koa, a Great Pyrenees and blue heeler mix, from a shelter as a puppy. @itsmads444

"She loves her nightly 'manicures' where we massage her paws, even in between her toes," Mads said.

Koa has always been a jealous dog, but Mads said the behavior has worsened with age. She's spent thousands of dollars on veterinary bills and training to help with Koa's separation anxiety and resource guarding.

"She usually does okay with puppies or dogs who are submissive," she said.

"Sometimes she will paw me if I'm on my phone or laptop and she wants my attention. So, I guess she gets jealous of devices, too."

Mads wasn't expecting the video to go viral, but loves that fellow dog owners could relate.

"Seems like a lot of others use this trick on their pets too," she said.

Koa prefers to be an only child, but has no problem with puppies or "submissive" dogs. @itsmads444

TikTokers found the video hilarious, with erikleirmo writing: "Never fails."

"She was like 'No, not on my watch!!!' said Zolisa. "She was ready to throw paws," agreed KM.

"Woke up and chose violence," said Liz R. "Civil rights were violated here!" wrote Lance.

"It's the helicopter tail for me," commented Zaid.

User.292719500 called the move "emotional manipulation," while Taz joked that Mads was "gaslighting" Koa.

And @triplepve said: "My dog came running from the other end of the house while playing this."

