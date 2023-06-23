Wildlife

Excavator Called In To Remove Rotting 18-Tonne Whale Carcass on Beach

By
Wildlife Australia Science Nature Wildlife

A company that normally moves trucks and other vehicles was called in to help remove the rotting carcass of an 18-tonne humpback whale that washed up on a beach in Australia.

Clayton's Towing Service said they were called to do a "job with a difference" on Rainbow Beach in Queensland.

"After digging it out we then winched it out with the excavator, up through the cutting, onto our Super tilt. Was then transported away to go in one big hole and buried," the company said in a Facebook post.

Beached Whale on Rainbow Beach
A picture shows the dead humpback whale on Rainbow Beach in Queensland, Australia. A company that normally moves trucks and other vehicles was called in to help remove its rotting carcass. Courtesy of Clayton's Towing

In pictures posted by the company, a digger can be seen lifting the huge whale out of the sand and transporting it away from the area.

The whale weighed 18 tonnes, local newspaper The Chronicle reported. The options presented by Queensland Parks and Wildlife were either moving the whale away from the beach and further inland, or moving it further out to sea.

Marine mammals strandings like this are not uncommon and are a natural phenomenon that happen all over the world.

Beached Whale on Rainbow Beach
This picture shows the dead whale on Rainbow Beach from a different angle. Courtesy of Clayton's Towing

They can occur for a variety of reasons. Sometimes the animal is sick and unable to maneuver its way into deeper waters. Other times they are already dead when they wash up.

This particular humpback died of natural causes, The Chronicle reported.

Sometimes stranded marine mammals are left to decay naturally in the area where they washed up. This way they can provide food for other animals like birds but this depends on the area in question.

Beached Whale on Rainbow Beach
The whale was transported away from the beach and buried inland. Courtesy of Clayton's Towing

Dead whale carcasses attract sharks. Often, if a whale carcass is present near a beach, officials will warn swimmers to stay well clear of the area as sharks may swarm.

This carcass was from removed to prevent it attracting sharks to the area and to stop the decaying smell from sweeping across the beach.

Carcasses can pose a health hazard for humans.

Read more

"Whenever a whale strands, people are advised to stay away from the animal. Whales can carry zoonotic diseases, so people are advised never to touch them," a Department of Environment spokesman told The Chronicle. "People must be aware that if a whale is stranded in shallow water, sharks may be present. People may feel compelled to assist the animal, but personal safety must come first."

Up to 100 sharks were filmed feasting on a whale carcass in a "feeding frenzy" off the coast of Australia back in May 2022.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about whale strandings? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC