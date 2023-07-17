Excited Dachshund Shows Off Hilarious 'Body Wiggle' When Friends Come Over

This dancing dachshund could hardly conceal her excitement when she discovered that she was going to be accompanied by a new friend for a few days.

When Chloe Fry agreed to dogsit her friend's 17-year-old Jack Russell, she hadn't expected her dachshund, Millie, to be quite so excited about the prospect. While the senior dog, named Woof, took a rest in his crate, Millie's elation was plain to see when she started dancing and wagging her tail excessively.

Fry told Newsweek that Woof can't quite keep up with her pet because of his age, but "Millie was very excited to have him round and constantly wanted to play with him" anyway.

When Fry, from Wales, U.K., saw Millie start dancing with excitement, she knew she had to record the hilarious moment and share it online. The video was posted on her TikTok account (@millie_frankie_) on July 10, and it's already been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

"I found her reaction to him really funny, so I decided to record her," Fry said. "She's a happy dog so her tail is always wagging, but when she gets excited, it turns into a full body wiggle. She will also squeal if she's really excited. She does this when people she knows come over too.

"With Woof being 17, he's losing his sight and hearing, so he isn't able to keep up with Millie as much," Fry added. "We often take her to our friend's house to play with their dogs and vice versa."

There's little doubt that Millie loves being around other dogs, but that isn't always a trait that comes naturally to dachshunds. The breed should be socialized with people and other canines from an early age to ensure that they're comfortable around other dogs well into their adulthood, according to PetMD.

If a dachshund isn't socialized as a puppy, PetMD explains that the dog will be happy to just be around their owner and no one else, and certainly not around other canines.

After the clip generated such a positive response online, Fry told Newsweek that she's "very surprised [by] how many people the video has reached."

Since starting the TikTok account at the start of July, Fry has been sharing regular videos of Millie, along with Frankie, a Jack Russell and dachshund mix. The duo has amassed an impressive following, but Millie's dancing has been their most successful clip yet.

The viral video has been liked more than 122,000 times, and hundreds of people have commented on the post to praise the dachshund's undeniable joy.

One comment reads: "That is the definition of happiness."

Another person commented: "This made my day. Thank you."

