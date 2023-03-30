Men Feel Differently About Having a 'Work Crush'

Exclusive research commissioned by Newsweek has revealed that men feel differently about workplace crushes compared to women.

In a poll conducted by Redford & Wilson Strategies on March 20, 2023, 1,500 U.S. adults were asked about what was and was not appropriate in the workplace.

When asked if it was OK to have romantic feelings for a colleague, 38 percent of men said this was, while 32 percent of women replied that it was not.

A further 22 percent of men agreed it wasn't OK to fancy someone from work, but 30 percent said it would depend on the circumstances. Interestingly, more women (37 percent) replied that a workplace crush could be circumstantial, and 21 percent of females said it is OK.

A composite image of people working in an office. In an exclusive poll for Newsweek, 38 percent of male participants said it is OK to have a 'work crush'. iStock / Getty Images

The participant's ages range from 18 to 65 and older, but the age group who disapproved of workplace crushes the most was aged 25 to 34 years old (34 percent).

Among 35- to 44-year-olds, 38 percent replied that it was OK to have a workplace crush, and 31 percent of millennials aged 18 to 24 years old felt the same way.

Communication strategist Rebecca Leppard told Newsweek about the important things to consider before taking a workplace crush any further.

"Having a workplace crush can certainly add a level of excitement to one's work life," Leppard said. "It can create a sense of anticipation and give employees something to look forward to while they're on the job.

"However, it's important to remember that work should always be the top priority. Any romantic interest should never interfere with one's job responsibilities or relationships with colleagues," Leppard added.

The results also found that respondents from the West and Midwest have the strongest views about workplace crushes. Almost half (42 percent) from regions in the Midwest replied that a workplace crush is not OK, while 35 percent from the West said it is.

Leppard, the founder of Upgrading Women, a communication training and consulting company for women in tech, said: "It's essential to strike a balance between maintaining a professional demeanor and having a fulfilling personal life, including any workplace crushes.

"As an HR expert, I advise employees to be cautious, respectful, and mindful of company policies and guidelines when navigating these types of situations," Leppard added.

Earlier this month, a Mumsnet user was urged to dump her husband of eight months after noticing how he acts around a female colleague.

Speaking about a night out, the wife wrote: "She drifted from one group to another, my husband trailing after her. The way he was looking, it was like he's in love with her... "

Many users of the popular UK-based discussion site backed the woman and called his behavior "outrageous." But this isn't the first time a woman has turned to the internet for support about a workplace crush.

In September 2022, a Reddit user shared her experience with a younger co-worker who was attempting to flirt with her husband. She was praised for how she handled the situation, even if it did embarrass the colleague.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.