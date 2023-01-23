Nobody seems to bat an eyelid when a celebrity calls their offspring something unusual. However, an "out there" name isn't encouraged for the average person.

Mumsnet user MyBabysName has turned to the popular parenting discussion forum to ask for advice about a potential name for her baby who is due very soon. But some users are urging her against the name as they feel it is "bizarre."

The expecting mom told others the only name she and her partner agreed on was "Halo," just like Nick Cannon's 12th baby, born on December 14. She added that her surname will be "Raye" and expresses her concerns about it being "too out there."

"Choosing a name for your baby should be entirely your decision if you prefer more 'unusual' type names, then good for you. It should have nothing to do with anyone else what you name your child," Holly Zoccolan, a parenting expert and the founder of a motherhood app called Carol, told Newsweek.

"It's also subjective too, what some parents may perceive as 'out there' you may not and vice versa, so do what works for you and don't worry about what others may think," she added. "More unusual names shouldn't be saved just for celebrities or those in the public eye, we should all have the freedom to name our children what we like."

It isn't just Zoccolan who thinks parents should go for any name they like, but the world's largest website devoted to names, too. In December, Nameberry released its 2023 predictions for baby names.

This year, we "will see the start of a revival of 80s-inspired names by ahead-of-the-curve admirers of this retro style" according to the site. Names like Ferris, Marty and Sloane have been dubbed as "so out there they're in."

Almost 350 Mumsnet users commented on the post that was shared on Friday, many of whom are against using the unique baby name.

"Of course. If you're giving birth to a Powerpuff Girl. Otherwise...of course not," a commenter quipped.

"I don't know. When I read Halo, I thought no, but with your surname it does kind of work. It's very unusual. I'm on the fence," another person wrote.

One commenter posted: "No offence, but definitely no. She's not a product/brand, she will have to live with that name forever...think of job interviews and her introducing herself as 'Halo'? It's a bizarre name honestly."

"Halo Raye sounds like a video game," said another.

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

