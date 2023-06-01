Expert Shares 8 Ways To Protect Your Home From Venomous Snakes This Summer

Snake season is now well and truly upon us across the U.S.

As the mercury rises in early spring, these cold-blooded creatures begin to emerge from their winter dens and roam in search of food, shelter and a mate. This can often bring them into closer contact with humans, with increasing reports of snakes ending up in people's gardens and their homes.

Luckily, the Mississippi State University Extension Service has shared a handy list of pointers on social media to help keep snakes away from your property.

Stock image of a copperhead snake. Copperheads are one of four main types of venomous snake found in North America. Vektive/Getty

"Most snakes that you encounter around your house are nonvenomous," the university said in a Facebook post. "However, it is possible to meet one of Mississippi's six venomous snakes during your outdoor chores. The risk of a venomous snake bite is low, but it can happen."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are four main types of venomous snake across the nation: rattlesnakes, copperheads, cottonmouths and coral snakes. These can often be confused with their non-venomous counterparts so, when in doubt, it is always best to call in a snake catcher if you find one on your property.

But what can you do to keep them out of your home and garden in the first place? According to the Mississippi State University Extension Service these simple tips can help snake-proof your property:

Remove nearby cover—snakes like to hide in weedy growth and brushy fence rows as well as under piles of wood, boards, rocks, bricks, leaves and grass. Keep the lawn mowed to limit places where they can hide. Inspect porches and walkways for cracks and holes. Check your home's foundations for cracks and openings and seal any gaps Store firewood away from the house—ideally use a rack that is at least 12 inches off the ground. Keep pet and bird food closed and sealed. Close off all areas under homes, barns and storage sheds. Cover open drainpipes with mesh.

Snakes play an important role in their local environment, keeping pest populations down and maintaining a stable ecosystem. They very rarely bite humans unless they feel threatened.

"No snake in the U.S. will advance any significant distance towards anyone with the intent to come bite them," Brett Parker of Hill Country Snake Removal, based in Texas, previously told Newsweek.

Every year, the CDC receives roughly 7,000 to 8,000 reports of people being bitten by venomous snakes across the country. On average, five of these result in death. Any bites from these species should be treated as a medical emergency.