Dietician Reveals the Main Food Type To Avoid Before Bed To Improve Sleep

If you fancy improving your quality of sleep, there's only one food that you should avoid, according to Mrinal Pandit, a registered dietician and nutritionist based in India.

The University of Kolhapur dietetics graduate told Newsweek that apart from avoiding caffeine, managing stress levels and heeding the general advice associated with better sleep, people hoping to boost their sleep quality should avoid protein-rich foods before bedtime.

"The number one food that people should avoid eating for dinner in order to have a long, uninterrupted night's sleep is protein-rich foods like red meats, cheese, eggs and nut butters," Pandit said.

"These can take hours to digest and may cause discomfort that keeps you awake late at night. In addition to eating lighter portions of protein late in the evening, it is also important to avoid foods high in sugar before bedtime."

A registered dietician told Newsweek that those hoping to boost their sleep quality should avoid protein-rich foods before bedtime. Getty Images

Pandit says that eating too much sugar can lead to bursts of energy later on in the day that can keep people awake at night while causing a crash later on, both of which can disrupt their sleep cycle. The dietician adds that heavy protein-rich meals are also best avoided late in the evening as they are difficult to digest.

This is because foods brimming with proteins and fats contain complex molecules that take longer for your body to decompose. On the other hand, fruits and vegetables, which are rich in fiber, can be digested much faster. The process of dismantling and reducing the proteins in protein-rich meals to amino acids takes more time, so protein-rich foods take comparatively longer to move through your body.

Swap Meats for Yogurt and Nuts

Pandit argues that because of this, the best alternative to a protein-heavy dinner is to swap it for a light protein-based snack like yogurt or nuts earlier on in the day. Since proteins take longer to digest, eating a protein-rich snack earlier on in the day can keep you fuller for longer while still comfortable and light at bedtime.

"By taking these simple steps and adjusting your diet for better quality sleep, you will be able to get the restorative night's rest that is so important for good health," Pandit explained.

If you should try to avoid protein-rich meals before bedtime, then what can you eat if you're hungry in the evening? Pandit says that there's plenty more available for people to enjoy late at night other than just yogurt or nuts.

"Eating foods rich in complex carbohydrates can help increase levels of the hormone serotonin, which helps induce sleep," she told Newsweek.

"Complex carbohydrates are found in whole-grain breads and cereals, beans, lentils, and potatoes.

"Magnesium-rich foods like almonds, bananas, black beans, spinach and quinoa can also help promote restful sleep. Magnesium helps relax muscles and reduce anxiety, which are both necessary for good sleep. Iron-rich foods like lean meats, tofu, lentils and beans can also help improve the quality of sleep."

Despite what you eat, the dietician advises nighttime snackers to keep their later portion sizes small to avoid feeling uncomfortable or bloated.

