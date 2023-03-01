Explosion Knocks Over Firefighters Battling Massive Buffalo Fire
An explosion during a fire knocked over fire crews battling the flames in Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday.
The four-alarm fire broke out on the 700 block of Main Street, the city's theater district, at around 10:40 a.m., according to emergency officials. Forty pieces of equipment were used to fight the blaze, a city spokesperson told local TV station WKBW, adding that there was a partial collapse of the building.
Large clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the top of the building. Ash was reportedly floating above the downtown area as the building burned.
Video of the flames shows an explosion that threw building debris down where crews were working, knocking at least one firefighter to the ground.
One firefighter was reported missing after the fire broke out. He was reportedly inside the building, and hours later he was found dead, at around 2 p.m.
"Unfortunately he did not survive the collapse of the structure," Buffalo Fire Department Engine 4 announced in a Facebook post.
On Twitter, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked everyone to keep the firefighter's family and the crew members in their prayers.
"This is a difficult day in the city of Buffalo. Certainly, we are asking for prayers," Brown said during a news conference.
Local officials shared their condolences, including Representative Brian Higgins, who represents New York's 26th Congressional District, which includes parts of Erie and Niagara counties.
Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but noted that the building, which he identified as a theatrical costumes shop, was undergoing renovations at the time the fire broke out.
"Quickly thereafter there was a Mayday call," he told reporters. "There was a structural collapse, an interior collapse. Firefighters had to evacuate."
Renaldo said he believed the fire likely began before fire crews were called, adding that renovation crew members were waiting outside of the building when firefighters arrived.
He also said there were reports that workers were seen with torches near the building.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and residents are being advised to stay away from the area.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team was in communication with local emergency officials as crews worked to put out the fire.
