Explosion Knocks Over Firefighters Battling Massive Buffalo Fire

An explosion during a fire knocked over fire crews battling the flames in Buffalo, New York, on Wednesday.

The four-alarm fire broke out on the 700 block of Main Street, the city's theater district, at around 10:40 a.m., according to emergency officials. Forty pieces of equipment were used to fight the blaze, a city spokesperson told local TV station WKBW, adding that there was a partial collapse of the building.

BREAKING: Buffalo fire on scene of a 4 alarm fire in the 700 block of Main Street. Heavy smoke can be scene in the area. Motorists urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) March 1, 2023

Large clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the top of the building. Ash was reportedly floating above the downtown area as the building burned.

Large fire in downtown Buffalo. I’m on the scene and can see flames coming from the ceiling of the building. pic.twitter.com/ZcRBHrjhp6 — Revathi Janaswamy (@revathijanaswam) March 1, 2023

Video of the flames shows an explosion that threw building debris down where crews were working, knocking at least one firefighter to the ground.

One firefighter was reported missing after the fire broke out. He was reportedly inside the building, and hours later he was found dead, at around 2 p.m.

"Unfortunately he did not survive the collapse of the structure," Buffalo Fire Department Engine 4 announced in a Facebook post.

On Twitter, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown asked everyone to keep the firefighter's family and the crew members in their prayers.

"This is a difficult day in the city of Buffalo. Certainly, we are asking for prayers," Brown said during a news conference.

I am deeply saddened to report that a member of the Buffalo Fire Department has lost his life while bravely fighting the four-alarm fire on Main Street in Downtown Buffalo today. I ask everyone to keep the family and fellow firefighters in your prayers. — Byron W. Brown (@MayorByronBrown) March 1, 2023

Local officials shared their condolences, including Representative Brian Higgins, who represents New York's 26th Congressional District, which includes parts of Erie and Niagara counties.

Our hearts are with the Buffalo Fire Department on this difficult day. pic.twitter.com/v1IxNLjUQR — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) March 1, 2023

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but noted that the building, which he identified as a theatrical costumes shop, was undergoing renovations at the time the fire broke out.

"Quickly thereafter there was a Mayday call," he told reporters. "There was a structural collapse, an interior collapse. Firefighters had to evacuate."

Renaldo said he believed the fire likely began before fire crews were called, adding that renovation crew members were waiting outside of the building when firefighters arrived.

He also said there were reports that workers were seen with torches near the building.

What's left of the building on Main St. in Buffalo. A large group of police and fire are saluting, it's likely they have found the missing firefighter. @WBEN pic.twitter.com/IpM5Nc7BKy — Max Faery (@ImMaxFaery) March 1, 2023

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and residents are being advised to stay away from the area.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her team was in communication with local emergency officials as crews worked to put out the fire.

My team is in communication with local emergency officials regarding the large fire in downtown Buffalo.



Residents should exercise caution and follow local guidance. Thinking of the brave first responders of the Buffalo Fire Department as they work to contain this fire. https://t.co/JdL4RfIxGO — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 1, 2023

