World

Massive Explosion Flattens Paris American Academy During Fashion Week

By
World Paris France Explosion

A large explosion in Paris, France, on Wednesday, appeared to destroy the Paris American Academy during the city's Fashion Week.

"Intervention in progress rue Saint-Jacques at #Paris5. Avoid the area and let the emergency services and the police intervene," the Prefecture of Police of Paris said in a tweet.

Édourd Civl, an elected official in the Paris 5 District tweeted: "Inhabitants of the 5th, a gas explosion has just occurred at Place Alfonse Laveran in the Val de Grace district, buildings are on fire, stay away to allow firefighters to intervene."

The explosion comes as the city celebrates Paris Fashion Week, where dozens of popular celebrities and models travel to France to showcase different trends and outfits. Singers Pharrell and Jay-Z performed at an afterparty while Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James was seen with his wife, Savannah.

Place Alphonse-Laveran, France
French policemen secure the area as smoke rises from a building partially collapsed at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on June 21, 2023. An explosion destroyed parts of the Paris American Academy. ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP via Getty Images

The explosion destroyed the facade of the Paris American Academy, BFM TV, a news channel based in France, reported. BFM reported that at least four people were injured in the explosion but it is currently unclear what caused it.

"#BREAKING A portion of the Paris American Academy has collapsed following major gas explosion in Paris, France," Twitter user Moshe Schwartz wrote in a tweet showing a video of the explosion aftermath.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also confirmed the explosion and fire on Twitter, saying: "A fire is underway rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. The Paris firefighters intervene. Please do not interfere with their intervention and avoid the area."

Newsweek reached out to the Prefecture of Police of Paris via its website for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
