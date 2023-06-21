Massive Explosion Flattens Paris American Academy During Fashion Week

A large explosion in Paris, France, on Wednesday, appeared to destroy the Paris American Academy during the city's Fashion Week.

"Intervention in progress rue Saint-Jacques at #Paris5. Avoid the area and let the emergency services and the police intervene," the Prefecture of Police of Paris said in a tweet.

Édourd Civl, an elected official in the Paris 5 District tweeted: "Inhabitants of the 5th, a gas explosion has just occurred at Place Alfonse Laveran in the Val de Grace district, buildings are on fire, stay away to allow firefighters to intervene."

The explosion comes as the city celebrates Paris Fashion Week, where dozens of popular celebrities and models travel to France to showcase different trends and outfits. Singers Pharrell and Jay-Z performed at an afterparty while Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James was seen with his wife, Savannah.

French policemen secure the area as smoke rises from a building partially collapsed at Place Alphonse-Laveran in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, on June 21, 2023. An explosion destroyed parts of the Paris American Academy. ABDULMONAM EASSA/AFP via Getty Images

The explosion destroyed the facade of the Paris American Academy, BFM TV, a news channel based in France, reported. BFM reported that at least four people were injured in the explosion but it is currently unclear what caused it.

"#BREAKING A portion of the Paris American Academy has collapsed following major gas explosion in Paris, France," Twitter user Moshe Schwartz wrote in a tweet showing a video of the explosion aftermath.

#BREAKING: A portion of the Paris American Academy has collapsed following major gas explosion in Paris, France.



Video via @Mediavenir| photo on the right is from Google maps. pic.twitter.com/0GWRGUuZyY — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) June 21, 2023

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also confirmed the explosion and fire on Twitter, saying: "A fire is underway rue Saint-Jacques, in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. The Paris firefighters intervene. Please do not interfere with their intervention and avoid the area."

Un incendie est en cours rue Saint-Jacques, dans le 5ème arrondissement de Paris. Les sapeurs-pompiers de Paris interviennent. Merci de ne pas gêner leur intervention et d’éviter le secteur.@prefpolice @PompiersParis — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 21, 2023

Newsweek reached out to the Prefecture of Police of Paris via its website for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.