The Simple Exercises You Can Do To Improve Eye Health, Reveals Optometrist

People are happy to spend a lot of time and money looking after and maintaining their teeth, skin, hair, and other parts of their face, but many of us underestimate the strain our eyes go through on a daily basis.

With the prevalence of technology and reliance on devices with screens, the average human eye is under more pressure than ever, so it's important to do what you can do keep them healthy, especially if you don't wear glasses or get your eyes tested regularly.

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Ronald Benner, doctor of optometry, and President of the American Optometric Association (AOA), about simple ways to keep your eyes healthy.

A stock image shows a woman having an eye test. There are many foods and multiple exercises we can incorporate into our lives that can improve eye health, according to Dr. Ronald Benner, doctor of optometry, and President of the American Optometric Association. Inside Creative House/Getty Images

Common Eye Complaints

Common eye issues include eye pain or irritation, blurred vision, light sensitivity, spots or floaters, red eyes, dry eyes, excess tearing or watery eyes, according to Benner.

"Refractive errors, including myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism (distorted vision at all distances), and presbyopia (loss of the ability to focus up close), are the most common cause of vision impairment," Benner told Newsweek. "These symptoms can also be a result of improper contact lens hygiene (e.g. swimming or sleeping in lenses), wearing glasses or contacts with an expired or inaccurate prescription, excessive digital device usage or not wearing the proper protective eyewear."

Some eye issues occur as we age, around our mid-forties, says Benner, "namely problems seeing clearly at close distances, especially when reading and using various digital devices. Some other common age-related vision problems I often encounter include difficulty seeing things far away, problems seeing in low light or at night, and sensitivity to light and glare."

While these problems may be explained away by aging and seem minor in the moment, Benner warns that they might be a sign of more serious issues such as age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and more.

Rare Eye Complaints

Problems with impaired vision are often linked with other problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and strokes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"Eye health and vision problems may develop without any obvious signs or symptoms," says Benner. "They may develop painlessly, and the individual may not notice the changes to vision until the condition is quite advanced. Many sight-threatening diseases can be cured or slowed with early diagnosis and treatment. And many common vision problems can be easily corrected once they are discovered."

This is why it is important to get your eyes tested regularly, at least once a year regardless of your eye health, according to the AOA.

Are There Any Eye Exercises That Can Help?

According to the U.S Department of Education, 74 percent of American adults use a computer at work, while 81 percent use a computer in everyday life

There are a number of ways that staring at a screen all day can affect your eyes, the most common being strain. It can cause us to blink less, making eyes dry and irritated. If you've ever experienced that feeling where your eyes go blurry, and clear up when you blink, that's eye strain.

"Blinking exercises whereby you close your eyes for two to three seconds before opening them again and repeat multiple times can help with screen related eye strain, as can gently rolling your eyes, " said Benner. "Take regular breaks throughout the day, ideally go and do an activity in which your eyes don't have to focus on something close up, like a walk outside."

Benner says it is essential that anyone who regularly uses a screen for work takes regular breaks.

"Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes, especially when using any electronic device or computer. Blinking exercises have also been shown to prevent screen-related ocular damage," he said.

Dr Benner's Top Tips For Maintaining Eye Health Schedule yearly comprehensive eye examinations to safeguard overall health by enabling an optometrist to detect more than 270 serious conditions.

to safeguard overall health by enabling an optometrist to detect more than 270 serious conditions. Give your eyes a break from digital devices to reduce eye strain and fatigue.

to reduce eye strain and fatigue. Protect against UV rays . Even in the winter, the longer the eyes are exposed to solar radiation, the greater the risk of developing cataracts, eye cancer, pterygium (surfer's eye) or macular degeneration (AMD) later in life. Choose a pair of sunglasses that block more than 95 percent of UV-A and more than 99 percent of UV-B radiation.

. Even in the winter, the longer the eyes are exposed to solar radiation, the greater the risk of developing cataracts, eye cancer, pterygium (surfer's eye) or macular degeneration (AMD) later in life. Choose a pair of sunglasses that block more than 95 percent of UV-A and more than 99 percent of UV-B radiation. Get regular exercise. Exercise improves blood circulation, increases oxygen levels to the eyes and helps remove toxins.

Exercise improves blood circulation, increases oxygen levels to the eyes and helps remove toxins. Avoid smoking. Smoking exposes your eyes to high levels of dangerous chemicals and increases the risk for developing age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

Food For The Eyes

A healthy diet is key in maintaining many bodily functions and abilities, including good eye health and vision.

"There are different factors to consider around how nutrition can impact eye health and it varies with each individual," said Benner. "Studies have shown that organic grass-fed beef can have a positive effect on eye health since it contains Omega-3, B-Complex, amino acids and trace minerals. We often recommend green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale and collard greens, for the antioxidant benefits."

Additionally, six nutrients—antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, essential fatty acids, vitamins C and E and the mineral zinc—have been identified as helping to protect eyesight and promote eye health.

"Since the body doesn't make these nutrients naturally, it's important that they are incorporated into your diet and, in some cases, supplemented with vitamins," recommends Benner.

Lutein & Zeaxanthin

"Many studies show that lutein and zeaxanthin reduce the risk of chronic eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration and cataracts," said Benner. "Foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin include green, leafy veggies, such as spinach, broccoli and kale and bright yellow/red foods like tomatoes, carrots, peppers, egg yolks and mangoes."

Vitamin C

"An antioxidant found in fruits and vegetables. Scientific evidence suggests vitamin C lowers the risk of developing cataracts," said Benner. "Also, when taken in combination with other essential nutrients, it can slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration and visual acuity loss."

Vitamin E

"A powerful antioxidant found in nuts, fortified cereals and sweet potatoes. Research indicates it protects cells in the eyes from unstable molecules called free radicals, which break down healthy tissue," said Benner.

Essential Fatty Acids

"A necessary part of the human diet. They maintain the integrity of the nervous system, fuel cells and boost the immune system. Research shows omega-3 fatty acids are important for proper visual development and retinal function," said Benner. "Salmon, tuna, herring, mackerel and other cold-water fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and can help reduce inflammation, enhance tear production and support the eye's oily outer layer."

Zinc

"An essential trace mineral or 'helper molecule.' It plays a vital role in bringing vitamin A from the liver to the retina in order to produce melanin, a protective pigment in the eyes. Zinc is highly concentrated in the eye, mostly in the retina and choroid, the vascular tissue layer lying under the retina," said Benner.