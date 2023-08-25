F-18 Military Jet Crashes Near Miramar Base in California

An F/A-18 Hornet combat jet reportedly crashed in a remote area near Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego, California.

The incident took place at around 11.54 p.m. PT on Thursday, according to local network CBS 8 San Diego. Authorities have reportedly located the crash site in east Miramar and are searching for the pilot, who was the only person onboard.

Speaking to CBS 8 San Diego, a spokesperson for the San Diego Fire Dispatch confirmed they were involved in the rescue effort and had a helicopter looking for the missing pilot.

Stock photo of an F/A-18 Hornet pictured at Orland Air Base in Norway on August 23, 2023. A separate F/A-18 Hornet has crashed near San Diego, California, with rescue workers searching for the pilot. JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/GETTY

In 2008, four people were killed in San Diago when an F/A-18D Hornet crashed into a neighborhood about two miles from MCAS Miramar. The pilot survived after ejecting and received hospital treatment after getting stuck in a tree.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.