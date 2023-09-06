FAA Tracks Owner of Drone Used To Drop Color Dye in Neighborhood Pools

A New Jersey business owner has been arrested after allegedly using a drone to drop green dye in neighborhood pools following an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to police.

Absecon police, who operate just northwest of Atlantic City, said officers arrested Patrick Spina IV, 45, on Monday, September 4, following an investigation into cases where a drone dropped a substance into pools in the area.

Officers were first alerted on August 13 after a concerned homeowner reported "suspicious activity" and that a drone was hovering over their pool.

A stock image of a drone. Police managed to track the drone and learned it was used by a business owner in the area. Getty

In a September 4 Facebook post, an Absecon Police Department (APD) spokesperson said: "To the homeowner's dismay, a substance was dropped from the drone, turning the pool water an alarming shade of green.

"Following this incident, similar reports emerged from various other locations, including the Quality Inn in Galloway Township, where the concrete pool base suffered damage due to the dye.

"Working diligently alongside the FAA, New Jersey State Police, and Galloway Township Police, Absecon Police conducted a thorough investigation, leading them to detect the drone in flight over the Quality Inn on Friday, September 1.

"Authorities tracked the drone's path back to Comfort Solutions Heating and Cooling, a business located[...]in Galloway Township."

Quality Inn operator and general manager Sandra Woolstion told ABC7: "I saw it totally green and I was like, 'Oh wow what is going on?' So we saw a dye pack in the bottom of the pool and we didn't know what it was."

The pool needed to be drained and cleaned several times over the course of the summer, according to the network. All the clean-up jobs cost the hotel thousands of dollars.

The news release continued: "Upon arrival at Comfort Solutions Heating and Cooling, law enforcement officers encountered and subsequently arrested Patrick Spina 4th, the business owner, who has been identified as the individual responsible for the ongoing incidents of criminal mischief.

"Spina is facing multiple counts of criminal mischief for his involvement in these unlawful acts. Further investigation revealed that the substance dropped into the pool was Sea Dye, a material commonly utilized by sea-rescue services. The use of such a material in this context was not only illicit, but also caused damage to the affected pools."

According to the Lento Law Firm, under the New Jersey criminal code, a person is guilty of criminal mischief if he or she, "Purposely or knowingly damages tangible property of another or damages tangible property of another recklessly or negligently in the employment of fire, explosives or other dangerous means."

Spina has been released on a summons pending court proceedings, according to the same police release.

Absecon and Galloway police have urged anyone who may have fallen victim to similar incidents to come forward and share what they know to assist in the investigations.

Newsweek has contacted the APD for comment via email.