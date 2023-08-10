Man's Facebook Post Leads Police to Gruesome Animal Cruelty Discovery

A man has been arrested after posting about the death of his pet dog on Facebook.

Anthony Knight, from Lehigh Acres in Florida, uploaded two posts to Facebook, captioned "$10,000 down the drain" and "Came home to 2 dead dogs within a year. And it was actually my fault this time," according to local news NBC2.

Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) began an investigation into the dog's after receiving a message from a concerned person regarding the posts.

Screencap from the Lee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post showing Knight being arrested. Knight has been charged with animal cruelty after leavng his dog to die without any water. Lee County Sheriff's Office

"Early this morning, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a message on Facebook Messenger from a concerned citizen in reference to a possible deceased dog. The original post was reviewed and the context of the message was disturbing. The message was shared with our Animal Cruelty Task Force and analysts in the Real Time Intelligence Center, who immediately began an investigation," the LCSO said in a Facebook post.

After visitigng Knight's home, they found that he had buried the dog, named Kalea. Police said he had left her to die in a cage in the garage with no fresh air or water.

"It was discovered Kalea was left in a cage within the garage with no ventilation or water, where she died with her face in an empty bowl. With Knight's previous drug arrests, you think he would know bowls are supposed to be full. After a search warrant was granted, the Kalea's remains were collected and sent for a necropsy," the LSCO post read.

Knight had previously been convicted for marijuana and cocaine possession, as well as "fleeing to elude and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon." He has now been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. He was on probation at the time of the incident.

Screencap from the Lee County Sheriff's Office showing Knight's post about the dog. Knight goes by Antonio Rodriguez on Facebook. Lee County Sheriff's Office

Pets are protected against abuse of this type by both federal and Florida law.

"A person who unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter, or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills any animal, or causes the same to be done, or carries in or upon any vehicle, or otherwise, any animal in a cruel or inhumane manner, commits animal cruelty, a misdemeanor of the first degree," Florida law states, while "a person who intentionally commits an act to any animal, or a person who owns or has the custody or control of any animal and fails to act, which results in the cruel death, or excessive or repeated infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering, or causes the same to be done, commits aggravated animal cruelty, a felony of the third degree."

Lee County Sheriff's Office animal cruelty officers removing the dog's body from where it was buried. Lee County Sheriff's Office

"He got a ride in the fully air-conditioned Marceno Motel Courtesy Van, a courtesy he didn't extend to Kalea," the LCSO post said. "ACTF would like to remind you that heat poses a deadly danger to your animals."

"See it, say it, make the call, it works," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno in the post. "The hero that reported this ensured that this dredge of society will face justice."

