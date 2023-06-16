Fact Check: Andy Ngo's 'Silicone Rod' Antifa Tweet

Violent eruptions between liberals and conservatives have become a worrying trend within the American political landscape in recent years, with groups taking decidedly more aggressive and defensive actions against their rival supporters publicly.

Physical altercations broke out this month between people protesting outside a Californian school over Pride month celebrations, with police forced to intervene as groups began shoving each other.

In one surprising social media post this week on the topic of politicized violence, what appeared to be a tweet from conservative and antifa critic Andy Ngo was shared on Reddit, seemingly showing Ngo's confusion about a "silicone rod" that hit him at a protest several years ago.

Andy Ngo, a Portland-based journalist, is seen after being attacked on June 29, 2019, in Portland, Oregon. It was claimed this week that Ngo had said he was struck by a "silicon rod." Photos of the "rod" clearly show it to be something else Moriah Ratner/Getty Images)/Getty Images

The Claim

A Reddit post by u/Prince412, posted on June 14, 2023, upvoted 5,600 times, showed what appeared to be a tweet by Andy Ngo in which he claimed he was hit by a "silicone rod." A picture under the Reddit post shows what appears to be two photos of a sex toy.

The accompanying tweet, seemingly meant to appear as if Ngo's own, states: "This is disturbing: I was struck in the back of the head by this silicone rod. Currently in route to the hospital with a concussion. Antifa will use any means necessary to cause violence. They want me dead."

The Reddit post read: "Just in case anyone cares Antifa is trying to take out Andy lol"

The Facts

According to an article by Vox, Ngo was reportedly hospitalized in 2019 after attending a protest in Portland, Oregon. Footage captured by Jim Ryan of The Seattle Times showed the moment when protesters threw what appeared to be a milkshake at Ngo and attacked him separately afterward.

Ngo posted a live stream following the encounter, showing several injuries around his face.

Although he has since spoken about the experience, Newsweek was unable to find the tweet in which Ngo said he was struck by a "silicone rod." The phrasing sounds a little unusual, as if deliberately intended as a joke or parody of Ngo.

Thinking critically, there is little chance that Ngo would have not known what the objects in the photo were.

In any case, Newsweek found that at least one of the photos in the post shared on Twitter is not from the event or even from 2019. It was posted on Reddit six years ago, alleging the object had been found in a parking space at a Burger King.

Newsweek was unable to find the other photo, but there doesn't appear to be any evidence proving that it was taken at the protest where Ngo was attacked.

Ngo has denied the claim directly, tweeting in August 2021: "Background: Following the publicizing of videos showing antifa organizing violence, assaulting women and press in Portland yesterday, they made a fake tweet."

Whatever the motive for the post, or who first published it, there's simply no evidence that Ngo posted this.

Newsweek has reached out to Ngo for comment.

The Ruling

Misleading Material.

Newsweek was unable to find the original tweet the Reddit post was based on. At least one of the photos it included predates when Ngo was attacked in 2019.

The wording and improbability of Ngo (or anyone, for that matter) posting such a naïve message (when it is quite clear what the "silicone rod" is) strongly suggests that the tweet is fake (as Ngo has said).

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team