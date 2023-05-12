Fact Check

Fact Check: Did CNN Say It Banned Town Hall Audiences After Trump Visit?

By
Fact Check Fact Check Donald Trump Trump CNN

CNN has faced intense scrutiny after former President Donald Trump featured on a town hall during which he repeated falsehoods about the 2020 election, among other topics, on live TV.

Throughout the broadcast, Trump received combinations of laughter and applause from the audience, which celebrated him calling CNN host Kaitlan Collins a "nasty person" and chuckled as he made remarks about E. Jean Carroll. On Tuesday, a Manhattan jury of nine men and three women in a civil case found the former president liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.

In the aftermath, a viral claim spread on Twitter that from now on, CNN would no longer have live audiences as part of its town hall broadcasts.

Donald Trump golf course
Former President Donald Trump reacts as he plays golf at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses in Turnberry on the west coast of Scotland on May 2, 2023. After appearing on a CNN Town Hall this week, a claim spread online that CNN would from now on no longer have live audiences. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Claim

A tweet by professional gamer @akafacehots, posted on May 11, 2023, viewed 1.5 million times, said: "CNN announces there will be no more live audiences at town halls.

"Trump broke CNN. 😂😂"

The Facts

Trump's performance at the town hall has received something of a mixed reception. While supporters rallied, some experts suggested Trump's comments could cause him additional legal woes to those he has already.

Legal analyst and MSNBC contributor Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and frequent Trump critic, said during a podcast that the former president had made "directly incriminating" statements.

During one moment in the broadcast, Collins asked Trump if he had shown the classified documents that he kept after his presidency "to anyone."

Trump responded by saying "not really" and "not that I can think of," while wrongly claiming that he had "the absolute right to do whatever I want with them."

"I predict those incriminating statements will be introduced into evidence at the future trial of the United States of America versus Donald Trump," Kirschner said.

Despite this, his fans in the audience cheered, making enough noise to be heard clearly throughout the program.

However, the claim that Trump's appearance led to a ban on all future live audiences is untrue. CNN confirmed to Newsweek on Friday that it had made no such announcement.

Read more

Newsweek did not find any other repetitions of the claim, which might have been intended as satire.

In any case, as confirmed by the network, it has not said it would remove live audiences from the show.

Although the audience could be heard during the broadcast, the verdict at a debrief afterward was more muted. Eight members—the majority of them Trump supporters—told CNN after the show that their opinion of him was unchanged.

Asked to give a show of hands, none said they thought Trump looked better or worse after the town hall. A clip of the moment was shared on Twitter, where it quickly went viral, amassing more than 250,000 views in a matter of hours.

The Ruling

False

False.

Whatever the intention of the original tweet, it is not true, as confirmed by a CNN to Newsweek. The network said it had not announced the removal of audiences from future town halls.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 19
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 19
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC