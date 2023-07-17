Fact Check

Fact Check: Did DeSantis Say 'Mmm Hungwy' as He Was Served Food in Video?

By
Fact Check Fact Check Ron DeSantis Florida 2024 Election

Ron DeSantis' comfort on camera has been something of a hurdle for the Florida governor, who is running behind Donald Trump in polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump supporters have been quick to point out what they called DeSantis' "robotic and awkward" manner in recordings and interview mishaps caught on camera.

So, when a video was shared seemingly showing DeSantis speaking in child talk as he settled in for a meal, social media pounced, with millions viewing the clip in a matter of days.

Ron DeSantis
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets guests at the North Carolina GOP Old North State Dinner on June 9, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. A clip seemingly showing DeSantis making a child-like comment as he was served food was viewed by millions over the weekend. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Claim

A tweet by user @tinylittlehomie, posted on July 16, 2023, viewed 2.1 million times, included a two-second clip in which it appears that Ron DeSantis is passed food and replies "Mmm hungwy."

The accompanying tweet says: "It's awesome that a one-second video is going to tank an entire presidential campaign lol."

The Facts

The unusual and very short clip began spreading across Twitter on Saturday, with many of the comments appearing to take it at face value.

For what it's worth, the voice in the film does sound similar to DeSantis', while the length of the clip and its editing makes it difficult to notice immediately whether it's real or not.

However, it was not long after the clip went on to cause a stir that Forbes published a fact check debunking the video.

The clip is taken from a video by Bad Lip Reading, a popular YouTube channel that takes footage of politicians, celebrities, musicians, and from movies, edits out the original audio, and replaces voices with seemingly convincing but clearly comedic dubs.

Read more

The full video "DeSantis For President," posted on July 14, 2023, includes dozens of other edits, including one of the Florida governor walking into a restaurant and saying "Wow, this is disgusting. Hey there, worker guy. Easy, psycho. Shall we dance?" The "Mmm, hungwy" clip appears about 22 seconds in.

Despite the Forbes debunk, and Twitter community notes appearing across some other tweets, the video has continued to proliferate on social media, with some new posts editing the Forbes article headline to make it appear it believes the clip is genuine.

Bad Lip Reading has taken on a number of politicians in the past few years, including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and many others in its parody of the 2023 State of the Union address.

Newsweek has reached out to a media representative for Ron DeSantis for comment.

The Ruling

Misleading Material

Misleading Material.

The clip of Ron DeSantis saying "Mmm hungwy" isn't real. As was pointed out in a Forbes debunk shortly after it was posted on Twitter, the video is from the Bad Lip Reading series, which edits over voices of celebrities and public figures with comedic dubs.

Although it has been pointed out that the video isn't real, it has continued to be shared on social media without comment.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Misleading Material: The claim is based on media that has been altered from its original form—such as an edited video or image—and is now misleading, misrepresentative, or deceptive, either intentionally or unintentionally.
Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC