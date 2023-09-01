Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Call Republicans 'Dumbest Voters' in U.S.?

By
Fact Check Donald Trump GOP Republicans Republican Party

Donald Trump's hold on the GOP nomination for president in 2024 remains strong, despite some recent news that other candidates might finally be getting a look in.

While the former president has commanded the contest throughout the year, one poll this week put Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead among a group of younger Republican voters.

Trump's attitude toward his voter base was also questioned in one social media post that claimed he'd denigrated the intellect of GOP voters.

Donald Trump at rally in 2022
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally to support local candidates on September 3, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. A quote shared on X alleges that Trump called Republicans the "dumbest" group of voters in the U.S. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The Claim

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by user @DanielleCandela, posted on August 25, 2023, and viewed 63,200 times, included a quote attributed to Trump from a 1998 edition of People Magazine, in which he allegedly said: "If I were to run, I'd run as a Republican. They're the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they'd still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific."

@DanielleCandela tweeted: "The billionaire flew to Georgia from his private golf resort, on his private imitation Air Force One, with a fake tan, filled out a booking sheet with fake information, had to get a bail-bondsman, then got back on his plane to grift his cult. He was right they're that stupid."

The Facts

The quote has an imperviousness similar to other Trump comments, such as when in 2016 he claimed he could "shoot somebody" on New York's Fifth Avenue and still not lose voters.

However, there is no record that Trump ever said the quote shared on X denigrating the GOP voter base.

The false quote has been in circulation since 2015. People Magazine, alleged to have printed the quote, told factcheck.org that year it had no record of having ever done so. It found no archives of the quote and said there was no interview in 1998. Further searches for the quote by factcheck.org returned no archived results.

While Trump spoke about the notion of becoming president long before he began his campaign for the 2016 election, his political allegiances would often fluctuate, at least when asked about running for the White House.

A 2015 report by The Smoking Gun, based on voter records, found Trump had re-registered to differing political parties, including the Democrats, five times.

However, in spite of Trump's floating political history and a similarity in tone to some of his other comments, the evidence shows he did not call Republicans the "dumbest voters" in the U.S.

The Ruling

False

False.

Donald Trump never said that Republicans were the "dumbest voters" in the U.S.

The made-up quote has been circulating online since 2015. People Magazine, to which it's attributed, has said archive searches found no repetitions or derivations of the claim. It has not been attributed elsewhere.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

False: The claim is demonstrably false. Primary source evidence proves the claim to be false. Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC