Fact Check: Did Janet Yellen Say 'Help the Economy, Get an Abortion'?

Reports are emerging that Tucker Carlson might have been fired over a speech that was posted online last week that included a claim that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen encouraged Americans to get abortions to help the economy.

Carlson's sudden departure from Fox News this week has led to an outcry among conservatives who claim there's "now no reason to watch" the right-learning news network.

Now, with outlets including Vanity Fair and the Daily Mail reporting that Carlson's recent speech might have motivated Rupert Murdoch to fire him, Newsweek's Fact Check team examined one of the claims he made that referenced Yellen's views on reproductive rights and America's economic health.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to deliver remarks at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies on April 20, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said in a recent speech that Yellen encouraged others to get an abortion to "help the economy." Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The Claim

A tweet by Ian Miles Cheong, posted on April 25, 2023, viewed 246,000 times, included a video of a speech by Carlson during which he claimed that Yellen said: "You know what you can do to help the economy? Get an abortion."

The Facts

Carlson's speech, made at conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation's 50th Anniversary Gala, was part of a broad argument for certain theological values in American society and politics.

Carlson claimed that the notion that abortion was a "positive good" was akin to an argument for "child sacrifice" before moving on to the claim about Yellen.

Carlson is known for his flippant tone, used to emphasize and argue against points of view that he claims to disagree with.

While it was clearly an abbreviation of whatever argument Yellen made, the claim about the treasury secretary sat among the more solemn and severe tones of his talk (even though some of his speech was self-deprecating and lighter).

Notwithstanding this context, his characterization of Yellen's comments is misleading.

In May 2022, ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, Yellen said before the Senate Banking Committee that "eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy and would set women back decades."

"Roe v. Wade and access to reproductive health care, including abortion, helped lead to increased labor force participation, it enabled many women to finish school, that increased their earning potential, it allowed women to plan and balance their families and careers, and research also shows that it had a favorable impact on the well-being and earnings of children," she added.

"There are many research studies that have been done over the years looking at the economic impacts of access or lack thereof to abortion, and it makes clear that denying women access to abortion increases their odds of living in poverty or need for public assistance."

Yellen's comments were criticized by conservatives, including at the committee by Senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, who said: "I think people can disagree on the issue of being 'pro-life' or 'pro-abortion'—but framing it in the labor force participation rate just feels callous to me."

Yellen later responded: "What we're talking about is whether or not women will have the ability to regulate their reproductive situation in ways that will enable them to plan lives that are fulfilling and satisfying for them, and one aspect of this satisfying life is being able to feel that you have the financial resources to raise a child, that the children you bring into the world are wanted and that you have the ability to take care of them.

"In many cases, abortions are of teenage women, particularly low-income and often Black, who aren't in a position to be able to care for children, have unexpected pregnancies and it deprives them of the ability often to continue their education, to later participate in the workforce, so there is a spillover into labor force participation. And, it means that children will grow up in poverty and do worse themselves."

With this context, to suggest, however flippantly, that Yellen was encouraging others to get an abortion to boost the economy is nonetheless misleading.

While Carlson's exit from Fox News has been criticized by conservative supporters, others have suggested damage to the network's reputation could be limited.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly said that the star's departure won't be the end of the network but could be a strategic move to improve the financial profile of the company.

"One problem that Tucker has, since he's been so demonized by the left, is he doesn't have the top advertisers in that particular hour, because he's so controversial," Kelly said.

"So Fox actually doesn't make that much money out of Tucker's hour. Now they can use him to jack up their subscription fees[...]but they want ad dollars."

The Ruling

Misleading Material.

While perhaps meant as a flippant summarization, Carlson's summary of Yellen's comments here is misleading.

The treasury secretary, speaking ahead of the dissolution of Roe V. Wade, argued that "eliminating the right of women to make decisions about when and whether to have children would have very damaging effects on the economy." It was not an encouragement to get an abortion as a means of supporting the economy.

