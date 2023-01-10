Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Leave Texas with MAGA Hat in Hand?

President Joe Biden's much-anticipated first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as leader attracted scrutiny over the weekend, as his administration faces accusations by its critics of failing to curb illegal immigration. During the visit to El Paso, Texas, Biden met with border patrol agents and staff at federally-funded migrant service centers.

Biden's visit to the Migrant Support Center in El Paso County on Sunday, January 8, resulted in another faux-pas, as he appeared to mix up the Salvation Army with the Secret Service.

Though he immediately corrected himself, the clip of the gaffe soon went viral on social media. But did the American president also take a familiar red cap, made famous by his predecessor, as a keepsake before departing?

The Claim

Videos and stills of Joe Biden holding a red cap as he boards the Air Force One plane spread on social media Tuesday, January 10, with many of the commentators asserting that the object was a "MAGA hat."

The trademark red cap, with the acronym for Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" imprinted in white letters, is a fashionable feature among the former president's loyalists.

"Texas sent him home with a MAGA hat!!!" @PapiTrumpo wrote in a tweet seen by nearly 500,000 users.

"Biden visited the border for the first time in his career. Did they send him home with a MAGA hat?" tweeted the Daily Wire, a conservative digital publication.

While many of the comments appeared to be satirical, not seriously implying the unlikely scenario that the current president would be sporting pro-Trump branding, it nevertheless piqued our curiosity.

The Facts

A red cap in itself is not uncommon even outside the "MAGA" brand, and could be related to any number of things, including sports franchises such as the Houston Rockets (which sells items with a similar design).

But while the video is not high-definition enough to discern the logo on the front, Newsweek found the answer in another video, from the aforementioned visit by the president to the Migrant Support Center in El Paso.

A Salvation Army worker can be seen wearing exactly the same cap during Biden's visit to the location, as the below CNN Newsource video shows.

Moments later a Salvation Army representative is seen gifting the president an identical red cap, with the white SA logo imprinted on the front, which he appears to keep hold of.

According to the official White House schedule, the visit to the Migrant Services Center was the last item on the January 8 agenda before his departure, which explains why he was still holding the hat as he boarded the flight 25 minutes later.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.

The Ruling

False.

No, Joe Biden was not given a MAGA hat in Texas, and many of the posts claiming otherwise appeared to do so jokingly.

The red cap Biden was seen holding as he boarded his flight from El Paso was given to him moments earlier by the Salvation Army, as evidenced by the footage of the meeting.

