Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Joe Biden Meet With Hunter's Associates More Than 80 Times?

By
Fact Check Fact Check Hunter Biden Joe Biden China

Hunter Biden's business dealings have come under fresh scrutiny over the past month, as conservatives allege that his family may have benefited from his associations in China.

In March, Republican lawmakers published a memo alleging that President Joe Biden's son Hunter and at least two other relatives received just over $1 million from a Chinese company through indirect payments.

Joe Biden's ties to his son's business affairs have long been a source of speculation and, according to one recent social media post, he has met with Hunter's associates dozens of times.

Hunter Biden and Joe Biden
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. A recent social media post alleged that Joe Biden met with his son's business associates on 80 occasions. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Claim

A tweet by Benny Johnson, posted on April 15, 2023, and viewed 140,000 times, alleged that Biden took meetings with Hunter's associates "AT THE WHITE HOUSE" more than 80 times.

Johnson, a conservative commentator, tweeted: "Joe Biden says he never discussed Hunter's overseas business deals.

"But shortly after Hunter joined the board of [Ukrainian energy company] Burisma, Joe was taking meetings with his associates AT THE WHITE HOUSE, over 80 times.

"Then he FLEW to Ukraine to push for natural gas and fracking.

"Joe is a liar."

The Facts

Whatever further revelations may come to light, Johnson's tweet doesn't match the information that it appears to be based on.

The claim that there were more than 80 interactions between Hunter Biden's associates and Joe Biden appears to have come from a Fox News story which does not state that the current president met frequently with his son's business partners.

The Fox News report related to the period when Biden was vice-president in President Barack Obama's administration.

The report, published on April 11, 2023, was based on White House visitor logs naming former alleged business associates of Hunter Biden, including a former executive of investment firm Rosemont Seneca and an assistant.

Some of these encounters happened at the White House and at other residences associated with Joe Biden. However, in contrast to Johnson's tweet, the Fox report carefully qualifies the nature of the encounters, and says Biden himself met only one of the people. Other meetings were with aides to Biden.

Read more

There is a possibility that Biden may have met one or all of the people named in the story but it only names Devon Archer, the co-founder of Rosemont Seneca Partners, as having met the then-vice president twice.

While reporting the proximity of these names to the president, many of whom Fox reports visited the Obama White House on multiple occasions, it does not make any explicit claim that Biden was involved in Hunter's business dealings, something he has repeatedly denied in the past.

It's possible that among each of these more than 80 encounters that Fox alleges took place, Biden could have been at each one and met with these associates, but that is merely speculative. As it stands, Benny Johnson does not appear to have the appropriate evidence to support the claim he made on Twitter.

Hunter Biden launched a lawsuit last month against the owner of the computer store who allegedly took possession of a laptop belonging to the president's son.

The 42-page counterclaim lawsuit alleges that John Paul Mac Isaac, owner of the Mac Shop business, accessed and used Biden's information without legal permission and also distributed it.

Newsweek has contacted the White House, a representative for Hunter Biden and Fox News via email, and Benny Johnson via Twitter, for comment.

The Ruling

Unverified

Unverified.

Benny Johnson's tweet appears to have been based on a Fox News story which mentions more than 80 interactions that former business associates of Hunter Biden were alleged to have made with the White House.

Unlike Johnson's tweet, the article only mentions a small number of interactions between Biden himself and these people and the nature of those interactions is not spelled out.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Unverified: The claim could be true or false, but there is at the time of publication insufficient publicly-available evidence to prove so either way. The claim should be treated with caution and skepticism until more evidence becomes available to make a conclusive determination.
Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC