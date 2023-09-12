Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Kamala Harris Compare 9/11 to January 6?

By
Fact Check Kamala Harris White House 9/11 September 11

Joe Biden's administration faced fresh criticism this week over the president's decision not to visit Ground Zero in commemoration of September 11.

President Joe Biden was in Alaska rather than New York or any other memorial sites on Monday as the U.S. remembered the thousands of lives lost in 2001.

Biden was not the only White House member facing scrutiny either as one conservative commentator told his YouTube viewers that Vice President Kamala Harris had tried to equate the events of 9/11 with those of the January 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2023. Harris is claimed to have compared 9/11 with January 6. Bryan R. Smith / AFP

The Claim

During a YouTube video, posted on September 11, 2023, and viewed more than 130,000 times since, conservative commentator Benny Johnson claimed that Kamala Harris had compared the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Johnson, who was interviewing Rudy Giuliani, the mayor of New York City on the day of 9/11 and former Donald Trump attorney, said: "In fact, Kamala Harris, just moments ago, was saying that January 6 is just like September 11, this is a day that will live in infamy, she said."

The Facts

Harris has previously made a comparison between the two events.

She made the comment on January 6, 2022, as part of a speech addressing the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots.

Harris began her speech by mentioning the bombing of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, then the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021, saying each was marked in the collective memory of the U.S. as days "when our democracy came under assault."

"Certain dates echo throughout history including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them," Harris said.

"Where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory.

"December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001, and January 6, 2021."

Johnson had been speaking to Giuliani about Harris' appearance at Ground Zero in New York on Monday, an event Giuliani also attended. Harris was pictured at the ceremony alongside New York Mayor Eric Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

However, Harris' comments were arguably not "just moments ago," as Johnson stated.

The Ruling

True

True.

Kamala Harris did make a comparison between September 11 and January 6. During a speech marking the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riots, Harris said January 6, like September 11, would go down in the collective memory of the U.S.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

True: The claim is verifiably correct. Primary source evidence proves the claim to be true. Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC