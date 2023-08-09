Fact Check: Do Videos Show MH370 Boeing 'Teleported' Away by UFOs?

A demand for answers surrounding the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and the fate of its passengers has not stopped since it went missing nearly a decade ago, inspiring a Netflix documentary series earlier this year.

The redeye flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing took off on March 8, 2014, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff, the flight vanished from radar screens and was never seen again.

With the recent interest in UFO sightings, several social media users began sharing unusual footage of what looked like an aircraft surrounded by flying orbs, attributing it to the missing Malaysian plane.

A child watches Malaysia Airlines planes on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia on March 11, 2014. Social media posts this week used unusual aerial footage to try to connect the March 8, 2014, disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with UFOs. Joshua Paul/NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images

The Claim

A Reddit post, sent on August 7, 2023, on the subreddit r/UFOs, which received 4,900 upvotes, included what looked like ultraviolet footage of a plane encircled by three moving dots. It was followed by another clip appearing to show the same phenomena.

Reddit user u/Voelkero, who uploaded the video, suggested "someone here might have information about when this was taken and where."

A number of the comments underneath the video suggested it could be linked to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. A post on "X," formerly Twitter, posted on August 8, 2023, included the same footage and stated: "UFO video uploaded in 2014 showing 3 orb UFO's taking Malaysian Airlines MH370?"

The Facts

Despite some speculation that the footage is of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight, the video was debunked several months ago.

Fact checkers at FRANCE 24's Observers team in March investigated the film, which appeared in a TikTok that repeated the same allegations.

Observers found that the original footage was linked to a video from May 2014 that made no mention of MH370, only "Airliner and UFOs."

Speaking to video analysis experts, it found that later uploads of the video began describing it as a simulation of "what the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 may have looked like." One editing expert said the video was "likely a graphic creation."

An analysis by HoaxEye, included in the same article, also noted that the second part of the footage could be traced to a military satellite, NROL-77, which wasn't launched until after the disappearance of MH370. It points out the call sign of the craft in the bottom left of the video, which can be partially seen in the footage posted on Reddit.

Even subsequent attempts to share the video as proof of UFO interference with MH370 have included the same call sign information.

Newsweek previously investigated other bogus claims about MH370, including photos incorrectly attributed to the missing aircraft.

The Ruling

False.

The video shared on Reddit is not footage of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. It was posted online in 2014 with no reference to that aircraft (although subsequent uploads of the same video began to mention the missing plane).

One of the clips in the video included film captured by a satellite that wasn't launched until after MH370's disappearance.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team