Fact Check: Has Google Removed Most Twitter Links From Search Results?

New "temporary limits" on all Twitter accounts, announced by Elon Musk, have led to reported outages across the social media platform as it attempts to monetize the service and cut costs.

Musk tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had taken new action to combat "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation." The platform will temporarily restrict the number of tweets users can view per day.

Unverified accounts are now limited to viewing 800 posts each day, while new accounts that have not been verified will be limited to only 400 posts per day, Musk wrote.

Amid this, claims have appeared that Google had begun removing Twitter links from its search crawls, seemingly in response to the alterations.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Claims have emerged that Google has removed Twitter crawls amid recent changes made to the social media platform. Chesnot/Getty Images

The Claim

A tweet by entrepreneur William LeGate, posted on July 4 and viewed 2.1 million times, read: "BREAKING: Google has removed the vast majority of Twitter links from their search results... Elon's decision to block the Google "bot" from crawling their site is reportedly to blame.

"Twitter will now be invisible on the world's largest search engine 🫥"

Another tweet by Occupy Democrats founder Omar Rivero, posted on July 3 and viewed 2 million times, read: "Twitter owner Elon Musk is hit with more devastating news as Google drops bombshell, retaliates against Twitter for Musk's decisions to limit the amount of tweets that users can read per day and force users to log in just to view a single tweet.

"Google punished Musk and Twitter by removing the vast majority of Twitter's links from its search results — a move that will make Twitter virtually invisible on the world's largest and most popular search engine.

"Analysts just revealed that Google has already removed a whopping 52% of Twitter's links in only two days — and it's showing no signs of slowing down."

The Facts

Twitter users reported outages Saturday morning into the afternoon, according to DownDetector.com as changes were made. Reports began increasing around 8 a.m. ET and at roughly 11 a.m. ET. Many users received an error message reading "rate limit exceeded," referring to the number of tweets that can be viewed.

Musk initially announced the limitations as being lower before amending those numbers. He first said that unverified accounts would be limited to 600, new unverified accounts to 300, and verified users to 6,000 tweets per day.

Although LeGate and Rivero did not include a link to a verified statement about the effect this may have had at Google, the search engine giant has stated that it has seen an effect in its ability to crawl for tweets, hinting the reason was linked to recent changes at Twitter.

In a statement to The Verge, Google spokesperson Lara Levin said: "We're aware that our ability to crawl Twitter.com has been limited, affecting our ability to display tweets and pages from the site in search results,

"Websites have control over whether crawlers can access their content."

To see if there was an effect, Newsweek tested the top 10 trending daily searches in the U.S. via Google Trends. Results from only three of these produced Twitter crawls: Meta social media site Threads, basketball player Grant Williams, and actor Keke Palmer.

Other searches on common current affairs keywords (such as Trump, Biden, Ukraine, Putin) on only a handful of occasions returned official Twitter accounts where available, and no crawl searches.

The Verge also reported that indexed Twitter URLs in Google search between Friday, June 30, 2023, and Monday, July 3, 2023, for "site:twittter.com" fell from 471 million results to 180 million.

While these tests are not forensic, they do seemingly demonstrate the effect that Twitter's changes may have had.

However, Google's statement hinting that Twitter changes have altered its search capabilities isn't necessarily proof alone that it hasn't made efforts to remove Twitter searches separately.

The speculation about crawl results comes amid separate news that Twitter had stopped paying its Google Cloud bills, according to a report by Platformer. There is no evidence to suggest the slowdown of Twitter crawls on Google was influenced by this, but it remains important context.

Nonetheless, the rate-limiting of tweets and other changes made to Twitter appears to strongly suggest, supported by the statement made by Google, that these alterations have had an effect on Google's ability to return Twitter results.

Newsweek has contacted Twitter and Google for comment.

Even those who have purchased the premium Twitter Blue are now limited in how many tweets they can view. They, alongside those who are verified, will be able to see 8,000 posts per day, according to Musk.

More details about these limitations, including what specifically prompted the change and how long they will last, remain unknown.

The Ruling

Unverified.

A Google spokesperson has hinted that changes at Twitter have led to a decrease in the number of results crawled from the site in its searches.

It's important to note that the Google statement is that alone. Newsweek has asked Google whether it has removed Twitter links from its searches, as per the claims made by William LeGate and Omar Rivero.

Testing trending and common keywords show that Twitter crawls do appear but only on a small handful of search terms. Newsweek has contacted Twitter and Google to clarify these reports.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team