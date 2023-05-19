Fact Check

Fact Check: Has Fox News Fired Laura Ingraham?

By
Fact Check Fact Check Fox News Laura Ingraham Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson's recent sudden exit from Fox News has triggered greater scrutiny of the conservative broadcaster, with a reported dip in ratings and criticism from its audience over Carlson's departure.

In the past week, reports have circulated that Sean Hannity would take over Carlson's prime-time spot, a claim that, according to Forbes, the station has denied.

Among rumors of scheduling changes in its primetime, one claim shared widely across social media was that top host Laura Ingraham was also about to be kicked out.

Laura Ingraham's Brother Wants Her Fired
Fox News Channel host Laura Ingraham addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Fox News denied tweets claiming Ingraham had been fired from the network. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Claim

Multiple tweets, posted between May 17-18, 2023, claimed that Fox News had fired host Laura Ingraham.

One tweet by @RightWingCope, posted on May 17, 2023, viewed 888,700 times, stated: "🚨BREAKING: Laura Ingraham got FIRED from her nightly show on Fox"

Another tweet by gun control activist David Hogg, posted on May 17, 2023, and viewed 547,000 times, stated: "Laura Ingraham getting fired the same week I graduate from Harvard would be the best graduation present I could ever get."

The Facts

While supporting conservative positions, Ingraham has also spoken on right-wing narratives on the channel. In March 2023, she said that former President Donald Trump would need to forget about the 2020 election during his next bid for the White House.

Speaking on her show, Ingraham said: "If I were Trump or running his campaign I would strongly urge him to stop talking about 2020, it is over, enough.

"Marinating in old claims of election fraud will not win over a single voter in any state that he needs to win in 2024."

However, claims that Ingraham has been fired by Fox, for whatever reason, are incorrect.

Read more

Responding directly, Fox News told Newsweek that the claims about Ingraham were "wildly inaccurate" and that she would remain at the station.

"Reports based on various tweets by left wing activists are wildly inaccurate—Laura Ingraham, the top-rated woman in cable news, is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the FOX News lineup," a Fox News spokesperson said.

"No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration."

The claims about Ingraham leaving may have been prompted by rumored changes at the network in the wake of Carlson's exit, made by the Drudge Report earlier this week.

For the time being then, Ingraham does not appear to be leaving the station.

Carlson's departure from the conservative news network prompted Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently to call on Dominion Voting Systems to say whether the company played a role in his exit.

The network did not explain why it cut ties with Carlson, but the move came soon after Fox News agreed to pay $787 million to settle the voting company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial that would have exposed how the network promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Text messages sent by Carlson were made public as part of that lawsuit. A Dominion spokeswoman told Newsweek that nothing about Carlson was part of the settlement agreement.

The Ruling

False

False.

The claims about Ingraham appear to have been prompted by rumors of scheduling changes at the station, which the network has not confirmed.

However, as confirmed to Newsweek by Fox News, the claims about Ingraham are false. It added that Ingraham "will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the FOX News lineup."

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

False: The claim is demonstrably false. Primary source evidence proves the claim to be false.
Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC