Fact Check: Was Jill Biden Booed Watching Eagles NFC Championship Game?

First lady Jill Biden appeared in the stands at the Lincoln Financial Field on January 29 to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers, to take the NFC crown and place themselves in the Super Bowl to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a tweet, she appeared with her grandson, Robert Hunter Biden, with the caption "Fly Eagles Fly!!!," a reference to the song sung by fans of the team. In interviews, she has previously claimed to have grown up in Philadelphia.

However, a video that has resurfaced online appears to show a hostile reception to the first lady at an Eagles game.

The Claim

"Jill Biden appeared on the jumbotron at the Eagles game today and fans immediately started booing and chanting 'Let's Go Brandon'," the Citizen Free Press wrote in a tweet on Sunday that has since been viewed more than 35,000 times.

In the video, Biden appears on the field singing a rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly," which is being drowned out by booing.

Jill Biden appeared on the jumbotron at the Eagles game today and fans immediately started booing and chanting "Let's Go Brandon." pic.twitter.com/la49zJ6RD4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 30, 2023

It then cuts to mobile phone footage and the booing sounds louder. It shows a section of the crowd in the upper parts of the stadium jeering Biden, with one woman chanting "let's go Brandon"—a conservative catchphrase intended to ridicule the president.

The Facts

In the first lady's tweet, she is sporting a black Eagles t-shirt under a black blazer. In the video, she is wearing a grey t-shirt underneath a black blazer.

According to official footage, the national anthem at the start of the game was sung by Anita Baker, and "Fly Eagles Fly" was led by Jalen Hurts, an Eagles quarterback, after the team had won the NFC title by 31-7.

Several social media users have pointed out that the video is over three months old. When it was first published, it was found to be misleading.

Vitally, Biden did not appear on the pitch in the recent game, instead being shown sitting alongside NFC commissioner Roger Goodell in a box.

The video is a carbon copy of one that surfaced on October 17, of Biden attending an Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.

At that game, she took part in a rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly," alongside cancer survivors and their families, as part of an awareness campaign under the Biden administration's reignited Cancer Moonshot, which aims to reduce cancer death by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years.

At the time, the video received a more prolific reaction on social media and in conservative media, being noted by NFL stars and sports writers.

Other footage appeared to show that the first lady received some boos in October from certain sections of the crowd, though it was unclear how widespread the disdain was.

It appears that the footage taken from the stands may have overstated the extent of the booing, as it was those close to them that were the locus of the discontent.

Dan Evon, a former writer at fact-checking website Snopes, noted that the part of the clip in which the booing seems to be louder than Biden singing on the pitch appears to be edited, with a different audio track overlaid on top of the visual clip.

NFL tweeted the original footage, in which the music and singing is the dominant sound and no booing can be heard. Brian McCarthy, Vice President of Communications for the NFL, later told Reuters: "The official NFL post featured unedited audio and video captured by the NFL social team."

The Ruling

False.

Biden was not widely booed at the January 29 game, and it is already questionable as to how much she was booed at the game the clip originated from in October 2022.

The footage that was reposted to Twitter purporting to be from Sunday's match originates from a game three months ago, and may have been edited to accentuate the scale of the booing.

While it cannot be ruled out that Jill Biden was booed by some individuals in the crowd on Sunday, there is no evidence to suggest it was to the extent portrayed in the video.

FACT CHECK BY Aleks Phillips