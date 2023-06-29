Fact Check

Fact Check: Did RFK Jr. Use Russian Photo in Campaign Ad?

Fact Check

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been attracting attention over the past months with unusual public appearances, including one where he showed topless at an outdoor gym, and eyebrow-raising statements, one of which was censored by YouTube.

RFK Jr, nephew of the late John F. Kennedy, launched his campaign in April and has received some conservative support along the way, recently received praise from former President Donald Trump who has called him a "common-sense guy."

In what appeared to be a campaign misstep however, social media users pointed out that one of his recent campaign photos seemed to have been shot in Russia, as the U.S. continues to support Ukraine in the war against Moscow.

Robert F Kennedy Jr
Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at The Centre Theater on June 5, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A campaign ad tweeted by RFK Jr. was mocked on social media, as it appeared to have been shot in Russia. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The Claim

A tweet posted by user @Noahpinion, on June 29, 2023, viewed 205,000 times, claimed that a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign tweet included a photo that was shot in Russia.

The photo showed a model in campaign merch in front of what appeared to be shop fronts with Russian writing.

The tweet stated: "LOL did RFK Jr actually post a picture of someone in Russia wearing a Kennedy 2024 sweater, and say 'Let's unite America'? It appears he did."

The Facts

While the photo posted on social media (which has since been deleted) says nothing substantial about the presidential candidate's feelings toward the nation, it does appear that the photo used in his campaign ad was produced in Russia.

John Scott-Railton of the cybersecurity research center Citizen Lab detailed in a series of tweets, posted on June 28, 2023, that the photos included Russian writing on a blackboard (thought to say "Tea and jam") and a shopfront named "Caesar."

The photo appears to be based on a mock-up used by online shops to illustrate their stock. It is among a selection of other photos offered by Dikarte Media, and has been used by online stores around the globe.

Read more

Newsweek was unable to find the original location of the photo. As it seems to have been shot at a pop-up shopping center, identifiable locations in the background may have since been replaced, making it difficult to pin down.

Searches for businesses called "Caesar" in Russian did not reveal where the photo was originally taken either.

It's not the only out-of-place photo among the RFK Jr. campaign ads. As Scott-Railton also pointed out in another tweet posted on June 29, 2023, the campaign team also used stock retouched photos that were shot in Brazil too.

So, although it's correct that RFK Jr.'s campaign used a photo that probably was shot in a Russian or Russian-speaking region, it appears the choice wasn't deliberate, more likely an oversight of his campaign team.

Newsweek has contacted a representative for RFK Jr. for comment.

The Ruling

Needs Context

Needs context.

The photo used in the Kennedy campaign ad is from a picture used to help illustrate designs for online stores. The same retouched photo has been used by multiple online outlets.

While Newsweek was unable to find the location of the store, it does appear to have been shot in Russia or a Russian-speaking region.

However, there is no suggestion the choice of the photo was deliberate and is far likelier to have been an oversight of the RFK Jr. campaign team. Other photos the campaign has used for its merchandise were also shot in other locations around the world.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Needs Context: The claim requires more information to set it in the appropriate context. The claim as presented may be partly true, but cannot be fully or correctly understood without the right context.
Read more about our ratings.
