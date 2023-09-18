Fact Check

Fact Check: Was Russell Brand Shouted at on Stage After Rape Allegations?

By
Fact Check Sexual assault Rape Comedy TikTok

Russell Brand has continued to tour despite allegations from four women of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse over a seven-year period.

The women alleged the sexual assaults occurred between 2006 and 2013 while Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 in the U.K, as well as when he was an actor in Hollywood. In a Friday video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Brand denied the allegations leveled against him.

Brand appeared at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on Saturday, as part of a recently organized tour. According to one social media post, the comedian and actor was confronted on stage since the allegations were made.

Russell Brand
Russell Brand opens the Trew Era Cafe on March 26, 2015 in London, England. Brand appeared on stage on Saturday amid reports detailing the accounts of four women who have accused the comedian of sexual and emotional abuse. Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Claim

A TikTok posted on September 17, 2023, shows Russell Brand on stage with a caption above it that said "Russell Brand Gig 'We don't want you here' after R*pe claims."

The video shows Brand talking onstage before someone can be heard saying "We don't want you here" to which it appears the crowd booes and Brand replies "Don't shout stuff like that out."

The Facts

Russell Brand's show in London took place on Saturday evening, the same night that Channel 4's investigative series Dispatches released its documentary about the allegations against him. By this point, Brand had already released a video denying allegations and hinting the news may be part of a "coordinated attack."

In the video, Brand said his relationships have been "always consensual" and that he strongly denies "these very serious criminal allegations."

"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I've written about extensively in my books I was very, very promiscuous," he said.

The video footage from TikTok, however, is not from the comedian's show on Saturday, and neither was there a heckler shouting "We don't want you here."

The original footage was posted both on Brand's YouTube channel on June 8, 2017, and again on May 8, 2023, on his TikTok.

The YouTube video shows it was taken from his "Re:Birth" tour, a performance of which was recorded for Netflix. The name of his latest tour is "Bipolarisation."

Although the 2017 footage does show the comedian being heckled, no one shouts: "We don't want you here." In the original interaction, an audience member shouts out "Racist!" Brand calls the heckler "some sort of d*******" before apparently reconciling.

It's not clear whether the heckler was responding to something Brand had said or made the comment spontaneously.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Monday that it had received a report of alleged sexual assault following the Dispatches documentary broadcast.

"We are aware of reporting by the Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches about allegations of sexual offences," a Met Police spokesman said.

"On Sunday 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003. Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support.

"We first spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday 16 September and have since made further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police.

"We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us."

Newsweek hascontactedthe Met Police and has emailed a contact address for Russell Brand available via his website for comment.

The Ruling

Misleading Material

Misleading Material.

The video of an audience member heckling Russell Brand was posted in 2017 and did not include the comment "We don't want you here." It was filmed during the comedian's "Re:Birth" tour.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

Misleading Material: The claim is based on media that has been altered from its original form—such as an edited video or image—and is now misleading, misrepresentative, or deceptive, either intentionally or unintentionally. Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC