Fact Check

Fact Check: Do Viral Videos Show Los Angeles Subway Flooded During Storm Hilary

By
Fact Check Floods Los Angeles Las vegas California

Tropical Storm Hillary's heavy rain and flooding, which has already battered the Baja Peninsula in Mexico killing one person, is expected to bring havoc to the West Coast with a state of emergency declared across most of Southern California.

Record-breaking levels of rain and dangerous flash floods are being seen in the storm's path. Hilary is the first tropical storm to make landfall in California in 84 years.

On Sunday, Palm Springs, out in the Sonoran Desert, recorded 2.06 inches of rainfall between midnight and around 4.30 p.m local time, a record for the date, Governor Gavin Newsom said at a news conference.

As the state attempts to prepare for further downpours and disruption, a video was posted online described showing the Los Angeles subway system bursting with floodwater.

Hurricane Hilary
An entrance to southbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to flooding as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023, in Sun Valley, California. Southern California was under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacted parts of California, Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Claim

A video posted by @Potato_Event on X, formerly Twitter, on August 20, 2023, viewed 45,000 times, showed water bursting from what looked like the inside of a building.

The tweet stated: "#BREAKING: The LA metro system is #flooding #HurricaneHillary #LosAngeles | #California"

The Facts

The video was widely shared across social media as floodwater reports and warnings began circulating. The video does show a section of what looks like a subway track being flooded, with a rail network map and ticket barriers in the background of the clip.

However, the video shared on X is misleading.

The clip is not of the city's subway system. The video also doesn't look like it's shot from a subway carriage, more like an open cart or trolley.

This was expanded upon later by the Metro Los Angeles official X account which, responding to another post of the same video, wrote "This is a ride at Universal Studios. Duh."

The ride in question was the "Disaster!" ride (previously known as "Earthquake!"). Although it no longer exists, videos of the ride can still be found on YouTube.

The ride showed visitors how practical special effects for films are used, including the demonstration in the subway-style section.

Although it may look convincing, the effects were entirely artificial.

Tropical Storm Hilary has maximum wind speeds of around 40 mph, the National Weather Service shows, and is drenching much of Southern California.

Other areas of the state experienced record-breaking rainfall on Sunday, with the weather station for Los Angeles at the University of Southern California measuring 1.53 inches, smashing the record for the same date of 0.03 inches measured in 1906.

The Ruling

False

False.

This video does not show the LA Metro flooding after Tropical Storm Hilary. The video is of a now-closed ride at the Universal Studios theme park called "Disaster!" which demonstrated the use of practical effects in filming, including the artificial flooding of a replica subway platform.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team

False: The claim is demonstrably false. Primary source evidence proves the claim to be false. Read more about our ratings.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC