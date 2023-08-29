Fact Check: Is Zelensky Refusing to Hold Ukraine Election Unless U.S. Pays?

The war in Ukraine has disrupted the country's flow of government, no more noticeable than the question of elections, recently highlighted during a television interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the interview, Zelensky, who was elected in 2019, said he told U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham that an election would cost about $135 million.

However, the details of the conversation were criticized by some who suggested the comments were indicative of "election interference" and a demand that would hit the pockets of U.S. taxpayers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an event dedicated to Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Zelensky was recently quoted saying that U.S. support was necessary for Ukraine to carry out elections. Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The Claim

A post on X, formerly Twitter, by Trending Politics' Collin Rugg, sent August 28, 2023, which has been viewed 3.3 million times, states: "Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he will only be holding an election next year if United States taxpayers keep sending him money."

"Zelensky & Biden: Masters of election interference," it adds

"Zelensky says he personally made the demand to none other than Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

"'I told [Graham]: If the United States & Europe give us financial support... I'm sorry, I will not hold elections on credit, I will not take money from weapons and give it to elections either. But if you give me this financial support... then let's quickly change the legislation & most importantly, let's take risks together,' Zelensky said.

"'Observers should be in the trenches. I told him: observers must be sent to the frontline so that the elections are legitimate for us and for the whole world. And this is absolutely fair.'"

The Facts

The tweet by Rugg leaves out some important pieces of information.

The quote that Rugg referred to was from a television interview with the Ukrainian broadcaster 1+1, excerpts of which were republished by the President of Ukraine's official website on Sunday.

During the interview, Zelensky said he had told Graham that $135 million was needed to carry out the election during wartime. As Rugg mentions, the operation would require election observers to be sent to the frontline to ensure voting was fair.

Newsweek has reached out to a representative for Graham via email for comment.

Zelensky said the move would also require the electoral code to be changed for the contest to go ahead as fighting continues, adding that money could not be taken from the military budget "stipulated by law." Contributions from the U.S. supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia are strictly itemized and audited.

The Ukrainian president added that his government would need to "open up appropriate opportunities" so that refugees who had fled the country could also take part.

"We need every vote. We won't be able to say for ourselves that this was a very democratic election," Zelensky said during the interview.

"We need a legitimate choice. We need this choice to be made by society. So that it does not divide our people. We need the military to be able to vote.

"They are defending this democracy today, and not giving them this opportunity because of the war is unfair. I was against the elections only because of this issue."

The plea was made to the U.S. and European Union, so it's not a direct appeal to the U.S. government alone.

While Rugg's summary of Zelensky's comment does have truth to it, taken from the Ukrainian president's own comments, it does not detail much of the task required to undertake such an election, such as the need to contact the millions of Ukrainians who are now elsewhere.

The United States has not said whether it would support the election in any case.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced on July 24, 2023, that martial law had been extended until November 15, 2023, supported by 347 votes.

The Ukrainian Consitution states that elections for the presidential office of Ukraine, Ukraine's parliamentary body the Verkhovna Rada, the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and local self-government bodies, are prohibited under martial law.

The Ruling

Needs Context.

It is correct that Zelensky has asked for $135 million from the United States and European Union to pay for an election during wartime.

He also said that using its military budget was against the law. U.S. contributions to the conflict are strictly set out and audited. Holding elections, Zelensky said, would also require a change to the electoral code prohibiting votes during martial law, ensuring fair voting processes for those serving in combat, and reaching the millions of Ukrainians displaced during the war.

FACT CHECK BY Newsweek's Fact Check team