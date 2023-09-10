Thousands of Christians Condemn 'Immoral' MAGA Republican Budget Goals

While Congress has until September 30 to act on government funding, thousands of Christians have signed a petition to oppose proposed budget cuts made by MAGA Republicans, urging them to pass a "moral budget" instead.

In its petition from last Thursday, Faithful America, an organization of Christians supporting social justice causes while opposing "Christian nationalism," wrote that Republican leaders are proposing to cut funding to clean water, climate change programs, food assistance for women and children, and other programs.

While these proposals have not yet been voted on, Faithful America added in its petition, which has over 8,100 signatures as of Sunday morning, that these proposals are "immoral" and "unnecessary" since these essential elements of funding are hurtful towards communities in need.

In an effort to create awareness and create change, Faithful America says it partnered with Catholics Vote Common Good, a nonprofit, to create the petition to show representatives in Washington that Christians want them to pass a "moral budget that works for everyone."

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, is seen at the U.S. Capitol on January 4 in Washington, D.C. While Congress has until September 30 to act on government funding, thousands of Christians have signed a petition to oppose proposed budget cuts made by MAGA Republicans, urging them to pass a "moral budget" instead. Getty Images

"People of good conscience cannot sit on the sidelines while the House GOP proposes cutting funding for infant and children food programs, clean water, and education and job training programs. We want a moral federal budget that serves All Americans - especially the least among us. That is why Catholics Vote Common Good and Faithful America are calling on people of faith to speak out against the draconian proposed federal funding cuts," Denise Murphy McGraw, co-founder of Catholics Vote Common Good, told Newsweek on Sunday.

Reverend Nathan Empsall, the executive director of Faithful America, told Newsweek the petition aims to have 10,000 signatures by Monday evening.

"Budgets are moral documents, which means that this is a chance for our government to provide much-needed funding for the common good -- but some on the far-right see it as an opportunity to force painful, immoral, unnecessary cuts to services that millions depend on," Faithful America's petition states.

In a House of Representatives where Republicans hold a slight majority, an immense amount of influence can be seen as the Freedom Caucus, a group of at least 49 conservatives, are demanding the House institute deep cuts.

At a press conference at the Capitol in July, some members of the House Freedom Caucus, said it was time for House Republicans to use every tool available to get the spending cuts they want.

While the proposed cuts have continued to leave tension between Democrats and Republicans, Faithful America remains concerned. "Christians cannot stand quietly by while Republican politicians force children to go hungry, let our water become undrinkable, or close doors to asylum seekers," the organization wrote.

Despite the opposition, if Congress cannot agree on federal spending numbers by October 1, the United States could face a government shutdown.

"We should not fear a government shutdown," Republican Congressman Bob Good of Virginia, a member of the Freedom Caucus, said during a news conference in July. "Most of what we do up here [on Capitol Hill] is bad anyway. Most of what we do up here hurts the American people."

Newsweek has reached out to Faithful America and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's representatives for comment.