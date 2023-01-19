Joe Trohman has announced that he will be taking a break from Fall Out Boy ahead of the release of their new album So Much (for) Stardust.

The musician has been with the rock group—which consists of singer Patrick Stump, bass guitarist Pete Wentz and drummer Andy Hurley—since its debut in 2001.

They first skyrocketed onto the pop punk scene with the release of their 2005 album From Under the Cork Tree, followed by smash hit album Infinity on High.

Trohman shared a statement explaining his decision to leave the group temporarily on social media, which was shared by the band on Wednesday, January 18.

Fall Out Boy Guitarist Joe Trohman Stepping Away From Band—Full Statement

The band shared Trohman's statement with an image of him playing guitar, with his explanation being included in the caption.

In it, the guitarist wrote: "A note from Joe: Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

The band's next album, So Much (for) Stardust, is set for release on March 24, 2023, but Trohman explained that while he is proud of the music they have created, he will not be taking part in the promotion of it.

"It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of)," he continued before dispelling any concerns fans might have about his hiatus becoming permanent.

He went on: "So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold? Absolutely, one-hundred percent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision.

"Smell you sooner than later, Joe Trohman."

Fall Out Boy became household names in the rock music scene when they released their debut album, From Under the Cork Tree, which featured singles like "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "Dance, Dance."

The band followed this up with albums Infinity on High in 2007 and Folie à Deux in 2008, before the members decided to put the band on hiatus while they focused on their own projects.

Fall Out Boy returned in 2013 with their album Save Rock and Roll before releasing American Beauty/American Psycho in 2015, and Mania in 2018. So Much (for) Stardust is their eighth studio album.

