Culture

Fall Out Boy Slammed Over Kanye West, Taylor Swift Lyric at VMAs

By
Culture Taylor Swift Kanye West VMAs Mtv

Pop rock band Fall Out Boy have earned the wrath of "Swifties"—hardcore Taylor Swift fans—for a reference they made to her and Kanye West during the MTV Video Music Awards.

The band performed at Tuesday's VMAs for the first time since 2007 after reforming this year. They hit the stage to perform a 21st century version of Billy Joel's vintage song, "We Didn't Start the Fire," which references history defining moments.

Fall Out Boy updated the lyrics to cover everything from former President Donald Trump's multiple impeachments, the Arab Spring revolution and even Harry Potter.

fall out boy
Patrick Strump of Fall Out Boy performs during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. The band has come under fire for mentioning Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images North America

But it was naming Swift and West, who now goes by Ye, back-to-back that raised eyebrows.

"Black Parade, Michael Phelps, Y2K, Boris Johnson, Brexit, Kanye West and Taylor Swift/Stranger Things, Tiger King, Ever Given, Suez," sung lead vocalist Patrick Stump.

Placing Ye and Swift side by side in the song was a controversial choice because of the ongoing feud between the pair, but even more so to perform it at the VMAs. Ye infamously stormed the VMAs stage in 2009 after Swift had just won the award for Video the Year, to proclaim that Beyoncé should have won instead.

Ye would later go on to name check Swift in a song called "Famous," where he referred to her in a sexual manner. The video for that song also featured a mannequin resembling Swift in bed with Ye. The rapper claimed Swift gave him the green light to reference her in the song, something she has always denied.

Fans watching the awards at home were shocked to see the two enemies mentioned in the song, especially because Swift was in the audience at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

"DID THAT MAN JUST MENTION KANYE WEST AND TAYLOR SWIFT OH ITS OVER FOR THAT FLOP ELECTRIC TOUCH MAN F****** UUUUUUUU," complained one person on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another added: "think about taylor swift watching her most recent collaborator singing 'kanye west and taylor swift' on the vma stage thirteen years later ON THE DAY@falloutboy. what is this.."

And a third wrote: "Why did fall out boy sing 'kanye west and taylor swift' #$@!?%"

But one person pointed out the song has been out since the band released their latest album in March and then as a single in June.

"everyone is so shocked at fall out boy name dropping kanye and taylor but this song has been out with those lyrics since before speak now tv," they wrote on X.

Swift would go on to have the last laugh, sweeping up awards in the major categories.

She won Video of the Year and Best Pop Video for her song "Anti-Hero," the song with the viral lyrics: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

"Anti-Hero" also took out the awards for Song of the Year and Best Direction, while Midnights won Best Album.

Swift beat out stiff competition in Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj to be named Artist of the Year, which for the first time was made up entirely of female nominees.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC