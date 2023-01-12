Falling Inflation Helps Biden, Just Not the Fed

The annualized rate of inflation in the U.S. fell again in December, according to figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) early on Thursday morning.

The annualized rate of inflation last month was 6.5 percent, down from 7.1 percent in November in what will likely be seen as another indication that U.S. inflation had peaked after previously reaching a 40-year high.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI) fell by 0.1 percent month-on-month. That's a significant development and another fall since November, when prices rose 0.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

In October, prices rose 0.4 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis, while the annualized rate of inflation was 7.7 percent.

However, the latest inflation numbers could pose a challenge for the Federal Reserve as the U.S. central bank continues its efforts to tackle inflation. The Fed's target is an annualized rate of 2 percent.

The Fed is due to make a decision on a further interest rate hike on February 2, meaning Thursday's inflation numbers are timely.

President Joe Biden has argued that his administration is fighting inflation and has repeatedly pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which aims to tackle it through reducing the deficit as well lowering prescription drug costs and investing in energy security and climate change programs, among other measures.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.