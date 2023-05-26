Family of Golden Retrievers Begging Dad to Get in Pool Delights Viewers

If a dog can manage to brighten up your day no matter how bad it is, imagine what four of them can do! A clip of four golden retrievers playing in the pool with their dad recently went viral on social media and users just can't get enough of them.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Thursday by the dog's owner under the username Thegoldensloanes, the four golden pups can be seen in the living room begging their dad to go jump with them in the pool and play, refusing to take no for an answer.

It didn't take much to convince their dad, who immediately got changed into a bathing suit and jumped with them into the pool. The happy dogs can then be seen jumping in and out of the pool.

The heartwarming video comes with a caption that says: "All four dogs got in the pool yesterday! Many of you have asked where is # 4 in videos. Well, she went in, got out. Requested her towel. then got back in."

While many dogs hate water and refuse to go near it, golden retrievers are one of the few breeds that actually enjoy a good swim. According to PetKeen, unlike many other breeds, golden retrievers have a dense outer coat that repels water, and their undercoat provides them with a layer of insulation that protects them from the cold.

While most golden pups love water, there are some that don't like getting wet, and that is also normal. Moreover, while some goldens dislike water when they're young, they might grow to love it as they get older.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 324,400 views and 35,300 likes.

One user, Rockchalkmom28, commented: "Cannonball!!!" Underrated savage said: "All you need in life is basically 4 Goldens and a pool." TinaMarie added: "Watching dogs jumping in a pool is one of my favorite things!!"

A stock image of a couple of golden retrievers with an inset of another golden retriever jumping into a pool. A family of golden retrievers playing in the pool with their dad has melted hearts online. Getty Images

Momma_b163 wrote: "This actually looks like SO MUCH FUN!!!!" And HeatherHolcomb said: "Golden retrievers are life's medicine. There is literally nothing better." Sarah Hansen added: "If this is not the cutest most wholesome freakin thing. Thank you for sharing!"

Another user, Elle Empty, commented: "I imagine heaven is like this." And Leslie Star said: "i've got two, and after two I think three is fine, and one more after three is like no big deal at that point so I think I'll have five one day." cherylcarteri added: "I can't love this enough. I have an old dog that can't do this anymore."

Mcrosiar123 wrote: "This would be the best day ever." And Alleyo94 pointed out: "The way all their mouths closed when he said pool." user2754993620332 said: "I love the way they jump in with absolutely no worries...."

