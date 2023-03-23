Family Lived With Man's Corpse for Six Years: Police

A family near Kansas City lived with the corpse of an elderly relative for six years, according to police.

The Overland Park Police Department (OPPD) said they were alerted to reports that a man was found dead in a home in the 11800 block of W. 99th Terrace on October 23, 2022.

According to Fox8, relatives said as many as four people had been living with the body of Mike Carroll since 2016.

An OPPD spokesperson told Newsweek: "The Overland Park Investigations Unit originally worked this case as a suspicious death investigation.

"With the assistance of the Johnson County Medical Examiner Office, it was determined the elderly man had passed away from natural causes in 2016."

The statement continued: "At this time, the Social Security Administration is conducting a criminal investigation." As of Thursday morning (March 23), there had been no arrests in connection with the case.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 25 open unidentified persons cases in Kansas, and there are 14 that have been resolved. Across the U.S. there are currently 14,397 open unidentified person cases and 6,195 cases that are resolved.

Jannet Carroll, a niece of Mike, told WDAF: "[I'm] just so confused about the whole thing. You know, how could this happen? And how can he lay there for that many years and nobody reported."

Mike's other niece, Stefani Blubaugh, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, told the network that when she and others would ask about Mike, those living with him would make excuses, saying he was sick or not home.

She added: "It was a different story every time. You know, he didn't feel good. He was sleeping. He was eating."

Fraud Probe

According to the Social Security Administration's 2021 report, there was an estimated 8.3 billion worth of improper payments in the 2020 fiscal year.

Social Security payments are often made monthly to retirees, although they also cover widows and dependents.

There have been several cases across the U.S. where elderly relatives' deaths have not been reported, prompting fraud investigations.

Last year, Michele Hoskins of Sebastian, Floria, was arrested after she allegedly kept her mother's dead body in a freezer as part of a scheme to collect disability payments.

The body of Marie Hoskins, 93, was found on April 28 that year while police carried out a welfare check at the home.

Police said they believed the daughter had kept her mother's body hidden for around two weeks after she passed away from natural causes.