Family Stroke Golden Retriever but Ignore Senior Dog in Heartbreaking Clip

A senior dog called Wilson has melted hearts all over the internet after his reaction to being ignored by his family went viral last week.

The video was shared on TikTok on Sunday by the dogs' owner, under the username Lauryncoelho and has received 5.2 million views already. In it, the senior Pomeranian, who suffers from alopecia, can be seen starting at the floor with his head down. He is sad that his family ignored him and gave all the attention to his golden retriever sibling, who is enjoying every little bit of it.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "When everyone in my boyfriend's family is obsessed with the golden retriever and pays no attention to the 11-year-old pomeranian." It is followed by: "Justice for Wilson."

Main picture: A golden retriever gets petted by his owner as he holds a tennis ball. Inset bottom left: A sad Pomeranian. A similar dog getting ignored by his family has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

One of the most common reasons why dogs seek attention is that they are bored, according to pet experts at Purina. This could be due to the fact that they are not getting enough exercise, mental stimulation, or attention from their owners.

Dogs that are left alone for long periods of time can also become far clingier when their owner is there, which is a sign of separation-related issue. Other dogs who lack confidence or are fearful can attention-seek because contact with their owner helps them feel safer.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.2 million likes on the platform.

One user, Mama Bean, commented: "GIVE ME THAT POMERANIAN RIGHT NOW." And Abby dreifuss wrote: "Please hold him.... like my heart is broken." Daniella added: "No because I would die for Wilson."

Lil wrote: "On his last years and being ignored. Cruel." And Mimi posted: "I have a 16-year-old pomeranian and she is my baby....." Lexi added: "I'm crying please take care of him that's not fair he probably doesn't even have a lot of time left."

Another user, Lani (Taylor's version), commented: "This is actually so upsetting." And Bri posted: "HE LOOKS SO SAD GIVE HIM A HUG FOR ME." User riky added: "Please hang out with Wilson I'm crying."

Newsweek reached out to Lauryncoelho for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

