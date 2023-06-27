Fury at Family Telling Dad To Share Dead Daughter's Unopened Birthday Gifts

A family has come in for strong criticism after a grieving single dad detailed the pressure he is being put under to share his recently deceased daughter's unopened birthday presents among her surviving cousins.

Everyone grieves the loss of a loved one in different ways, but research has shown that fathers navigate bereavement following the death of a child in a different and significantly less healthy way than mothers.

In 2021, researchers conducted a systematic review of all pre-existing literature in order to better characterize the grief and bereavement experiences of fathers after the death of a child.

The findings, published in the academic journal Pediatrics, highlighted how fathers often sought out less-than-adequate coping mechanisms in order to deal with grief.

They avoided discussing it with others, returned to work earlier and focused on goal-oriented tasks to help them cope. Researchers concluded that as a result, intense grief reactions and other post-traumatic issues persisted for longer periods among fathers.

Writing in a post shared to Reddit under the handle u/candybar2233, it appears this particular dad is struggling to process the loss of his daughter.

According to the post, she died aged 14 after being diagnosed with cancer. "On the 9th my daughter unexpectedly got admitted to the hospital," the dad wrote. "Her birthday was the next day and she told me she wanted to wait until she got home to open presents and celebrate her birthday."

She spent her birthday "eating cake and watching movies in her hospital room," but her health declined rapidly and she died a week later.

"I had all her presents ready in the recliner she always sits in for when she came home," he said. "Well that never happened so they have been just sitting there."

The situation has been made more difficult by his family who, after coming over to his house to make preparations for his daughter's funeral, began asking questions about the unopened gifts.

While the dad explained that it hasn't "felt right moving them yet," he said his sister and mom think he should give them to his sister's twin daughters, who turn 13 in two weeks. But the dad is opposed to this.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable knowing my nieces are using gifts meant for my daughter," he wrote. "If I was to do anything with the gifts I would donate the ones I can to the children's hospital."

This plan was met with hostility by his family, who said it was "right to keep the gifts in the family" and accused him of being "selfish."

However, Rae Karim, a Certified Grief Coach with MoodWellth told Newsweek the dad was "perfectly within his rights to hold on to the gifts or donate to the children's hospital."

"His family is definitely being insensitive to ask that the gifts be given to his nieces, especially since they were ever intended for his nieces. How would they feel knowing they received gifts that belonged to someone else?" she said.

"Calling the dad selfish and telling him the gifts can stay in the family is not only insensitive and unsupportive, it also sounds manipulative. Considering this dad is dealing with the passing of his very young daughter, such words and the accompanying pressure are unnecessary. Grief is not a here today, gone tomorrow experience."

Karim called on the family to "try on a bit of compassion or empathy and be a safe, judgment-free space of support for him" and allow the dad to grieve and process things at his own pace. Karim warned that failure to do so would likely result in estrangement.

Yet, many on social media felt the damage had already been done and were incensed at the family's reaction.

"I'm genuinely appalled at the sheer selfishness and insensitivity of his family," one Redditor wrote. "HE JUST LOST HIS KID and they are demanding the presents that were for what would have been her last bday? Like I don't have words for how absolutely vile these people are."

A second said: "Seriously...what a heartless ghoul. Like, your niece died four days ago and all you can think about is who gets her f***ing stuff?!" A third added: "I hope he goes no contact, there's no coming back from this anytime soon and they're surely just going to make it harder for him during his time of grief."

